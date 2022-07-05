Smithfield Foods Death {July} What Incident Happened!

This post on Smithfield Foods Death will reveal all the important information about this incident.

Have you heard about the incident in Nathan’s hot dog contest? A protestor protested in the middle of the competition, which shook the crowd. People from the United States are eager to know about this incident. This post on Smithfield Foods Death will give all the necessary information about the incident.

Why is this incident shocking?

Nathan organized a hot dog contest on Monday, the 4th of July. People were thrilled to see the competition. However, in the middle of the competition, a protestor ran to the stage and discontinued the event, which caused chaos in the event. The protestor wore a mask to cover his face and had a poster about exposing Smithfield. The videos of this protest went viral on social media.

What Is Smithfield Death Star?

The protestor in the event was giving a message to expose a company called Smithfield. Smithfield is a food processing company in Virginia. Over the past years, Smithfield has surrounded itself with controversies about animal cruelty. The death star written on the poster of the protestor is still unknown, and people cannot figure out the meaning of this word. However, some say it could be related to the Star Wars film as the protestor was wearing a death Vadar mask. The accurate meaning of this protest is still unknown to people. The protestor has a poster that says Expose Smithfield Deathstar.

More about Nathan’s hot dog contest

Nathan organizes a hot dog contest in Coney Island, New York City, every year. There is a grand prize which is awarded to the winners. The participants must eat a lot of hot dogs in 10 minutes. People were also thrilled to enjoy this contest this year when a protestor wearing a Death Vader mask interrupted the event. One of the participants, joey chestnut, tried to pin the protester against the wall to stop him. However, the protestor was arrested by the police at the end of the event, and the event was carried on successfully. Unfortunately, the reputation of Smithfield Star Foods might be affected by this protest.

Winners of the hot dog contest

Joey Chestnut was declared the contest winner for the male section, and Miki Sudo was the winner for the female section. Joey has won this competition consecutively for the 15th time. Fans were surprised by this because joey had to take some time to take the protestor out off the stage, but he still won the competition. The winner was given a prize of $10000 each. There were other winners, like second, third, and fourth winners, who were given the prizes.

Conclusion

At the end of this post on Smithfield Foods Death, we can say that this event was shocking because of the intruder; however, in the end, the competition took place successfully. To know more about this incident, please visit this page.

