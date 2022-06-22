How to choose the best SMS platform

SMS is a powerful tool that businesses can use to communicate with their customers. According to the latest SMS marketing statistics, about 78% of customers prefer text messages to any other way of communication with them. However, there is a dizzying array of platforms out there, and it can be hard to know where to start.

5 Tips on How to Find an Effective SMS Service

There are many factors to consider when choosing an SMS service, and each one will affect the quality of the messages you send out. Here are some tips on how to choose an effective SMS platform:

1. Look for integration with your existing business tools.

Integration with other business tools is a key feature of any effective SMS platform. The more places the SMS solution can integrate with your existing business tools, the better. For example, if you use Salesforce as part of your customer relationship management (CRM) system, it’s important that your service provider has an API for integration with Salesforce and can send messages using this API. In addition to providing functionality within their own products, many companies also offer APIs that allow third-party software to integrate with them, so they can interact with customers in new ways.

A great example of such an SMS platform is Smarter Contact. It integrates with any CRM or software that is integrated with Zapier. Thus, it is very easy and quick to link this SMS application to any system.

2. Know what outcome you are looking to achieve.

Knowing what outcome you are looking to achieve will help you make the right decision. The following are a few questions that can help you determine this:

What is the purpose of your business?

How do you want to use SMS marketing?

Where do you want to reach your customers and prospects?

3. Balance ease of use with power and features.

You want a service that’s easy to use, but also has the features and power you need. However, this isn’t quite as simple as it sounds. In fact, many providers with great features and functionality offer complicated interfaces that make it difficult for non-technical users to get up and running quickly. Conversely, some tools are very easy to use but lack advanced functionality because they’re designed for smaller teams or businesses with fewer resources at their disposal (as opposed to larger enterprises).

For example: if all you have is 10 minutes per day to devote toward managing your SMS marketing campaigns (and even less time than that if you’re already busy!), then something like Smarter Contact might be a good choice. It has an intuitive and easy-to-use dashboard. You can simply upload the list of your contacts to this dashboard and reach them with the help of Smarter Contact SMS marketing service. A few simple clicks and you have already launched effective SMS campaigns. Forget about wasting time on tedious phone calls!

4. Consider your audience’s needs as well as your own.

Consider the needs of your audience.

Consider the needs of your business.

Consider the needs of your staff.

Consider the needs of your customers.

Consider the needs of your partners, suppliers, and competitors (if applicable).

5. Understand the role of automation in different SMS services.

Automation can be used to send out pre-written messages or to send messages based on specific events. For example, you can use automation in your SMS platform to automatically send out a message when someone registers for an event, or when someone talks about your company on social media.

Furthermore, automation can be used to track responses and customize messages based on the response received from a customer. For instance, if someone replies “yes” to “Do you want fries with that?” then the next time they order from you, you could automatically send them a coupon code for free fries.

Another way automation is used in SMS services is by scheduling times for sending out automated messages (e.g., daily at 9:00 AM). This allows business owners who are not able to manage their social media accounts during certain days – like weekends – to have peace of mind knowing their content will still go out without them having to manually do anything! For example, Smarter Contact has automation features and unrivaled SMS delivery rates. With the help of pre-built messaging campaigns they offer, you can save several hours per day by automatically tracking leads.

Finding the right SMS platform will help ensure you’re successful at SMS marketing

When it comes to your SMS marketing, you want to ensure that the platform you choose will help you stay compliant with regulations, reach your target audience and help you achieve your business goals.

Choose a platform that will help you stay compliant with regulations:

A good SMS platform should ensure compliance with all relevant regulations in the countries where it operates. For example, some platforms require mobile number validation and real-time consent before sending any messages. Others offer features like anonymized opt-out for people who don’t want to receive your messages, or right-to-be-forgotten (whereby people can request deletion of their data). These features help ensure that all communications remain legal regardless of their origin or destination.

Choose a platform that is easy to use:

A good SMS messaging tool should have intuitive user interfaces along with robust reporting dashboards, so you can track how well it’s working for you across multiple channels at once while being able to compare performance against goals set during setup such as the number of messages sent per month/quarter/year, etc.

Conclusion

We hope these tips have helped you start considering how SMS integration could benefit your business. There are a number of options available to you, but finding the right one isn’t always easy. If you’re new to SMS or just want to see whether it can help your business, you can start your 7-day trial offered by Smarter Contact. Visit their website to learn more!