Snoop on a Stoop Doll Review (Dec) Is The Product Legit?

Are you excited to celebrate this Christmas? Have you started adorning your house for the festivities? Did you promise your children to get them an elf on the shelf doll? Do you want to buy a unique item in this category? Then, please read this article to find out.

In this write-up, we have discussed an exclusive doll that parents from various countries, like the United States, and Canada, would love to gift their kids. Therefore, please read this article to learn about the Snoop on a Stoop Doll Review.

What is Snoop on a Stoop Doll?

Snoop on a Stoop doll belongs to the elf on the shelf category. It has the three-dimensional print of Snoop Dogg, the famous American rapper. The doll is available in two sizes and can be placed in a standing or stooping position. The assemblage of the parts is handmade and hand-painted.

Specifications

Please find the manufacturing properties of this product.

Available Sizes – Standard and Super

Product Price – Standard size costs $99.99, and supersize costs $199.99.

Dimensions (in inches) – Standard size: 16 (height) x 3.5 (width) x 3.5 (depth); Supersize: 32 (height) x 7 (width) x 7 (depth)

Available Colors – Green and white, purple and gold.

Materials – Felt fabric and vinyl.

Pros

Please find the constructive facts about this item.

The toy is a new way of introducing the age-old Christmas tradition of placing elves on the shelves to keep an eye on kids. Thus, children will be connected to the Christmas stories that they may otherwise forget in today's modernized world.

Kids can play with this toy as they can improvise the items in various positions. This is better than being glued to the screens of their mobile phones or computers.

Parents can use this toy as an attractive showpiece even after the festival is over.

Cons

We have mentioned here some unpleasant facts about owning this toy.

The item consists of some protruding objects like Snoop's cigar, which can cause harm to the kids' eyes other sensitive areas if they play it without parent's supervision.

Children may learn about the addictive habit of smoking as the toy is seen doing this activity. Parents who do not smoke themselves may not be comfortable with this feature.

Is Snoop on a Stoop Doll Legit?

Please find the essential details about the brand of this item to determine its genuineness.

Brand Name – Mucky Chris (based on the owner’s name)

Brand Age – 18 years, as the developers created this website on 4 November 2003.

Customer Reviews – The brand's portal contains reviews about its products that are mostly positive.

Brand Trust Score – 60%, which is an Average Trust Index.

Alexa Rank – 2,161,218, which is not an impressive ranking.

Social Media Connection – The brand’s website has social media links to its accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr, and Pinterest. These accounts belong to the owner of this brand, Chris Milnes.

Contact Details – The brand’s portal contains the owner’s e-mail id and physical address in the Terms and Conditions section. However, we could not find any contact number.

Based on these facts, the brand seems reliable. Yet, we request shoppers to research thoroughly before purchasing this product.

Snoop on a Stoop Doll Review

Review of previous buyers plays a vital role in making a decision whether you should buy any product or not. We could not find any customer review about this toy on the reviewing forums like Amazon, Quora, or Reddit. However, there are reviews about other products of the same brand on Amazon. Some customers have also criticized that it is entirely made of three-dimensional printing technology.

The Final Verdict

The information we retrieved about this brand suggests that it may be reliable. Nevertheless, we recommend buyers fetch more information before purchasing it. Moreover, please know How to check if the product is a scam for safety.

What are your views about this doll? Please share with us in the comments section below.