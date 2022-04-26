Snow Teeth Whitening Legit {April} A Detailed Review!

Read about Snowwhiteteeth.com, a website offering teeth whitening products. Also, learn Snow Teeth Whitening Legit or not.

Are you looking to buy branded products for whiten your teeth? Did you know that Snowwhiteteeth.com offers five individual products and a kit Worldwide?

Snowwhiteteeth Gel contains 18% carbamide peroxide, widely used for whitening. It is 100% safe and per the FDA, A3C, and ADA standards. A LED light accelerator helps in activating the Gel for better results. But, before purchasing, we suggest you check is Snow Teeth Whitening Legit.

Is Snowwhiteteeth.com Legit?

Snowwhiteteeth.com Creation: 18th October 2017 at 18:16:20.

Snowwhiteteeth.com Age: three years, six months, and eight days old.

Snowwhiteteeth.com Last updated on: 15th October 2021 at 15:19:11.

Snowwhiteteeth.com Expiry: 18th October 2022 at 18:16:20.

Snowwhiteteeth.com life expectancy: expires within five months and twenty-three days.

Trust Index: Snowwhiteteeth.com achieved a good trust index of 86%.

Business Ratings: Snowwhiteteeth.com achieved an excellent business rating of 100%.

Place of origin: Snowwhiteteeth.com’s country of origin is unknown.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 4/100.

Connection Security: Snowwhiteteeth.com utilizes a secured HTTPS protocol.

SSL Status: its IP 23.227.38.71 does not has an SSL certification.

The snow teeth whitening Reviews on Status of Blacklisting: Snowwhiteteeth.com is not blacklisted.

Contact person: not mentioned on Snowwhiteteeth.com.

Social relations: @snowwhiteteethwhitening is present on Facebook with more than 5.5K followers.

Owner’s Identity and Contact: Snowwhiteteeth.com censored these details by taking the services of icann.org.

Brief:

Snowwhiteteeth.com is offering only six products that are powerful enough to make teeth white. The products include:

Accelerating Led Light Mouth Trays Gold Coast One Hour In Chair Treatment Refill Gels Teeth Whitening Kit and Teeth Whitening Pen

The Teeth Whitening Gel breaks down extrinsic and intrinsic stains for whitening, evaluated to check Snow Teeth Whitening Legit? It is Vegan and Cruelty-free. A Single 3ml syringe gel will give up to 4 treatments, and the kit is enough for 12 treatments.

The Gel is effective on teeth with yellow color and also shows good results on gray teeth. The kit can be used for people who smoke and whose teeth have become yellowish due to other reasons.

Features:

Buy tooth whitening products at: https://snowwhiteteeth.com.

Social media Links: unspecified on Snowwhiteteeth.com.

Price: between $14.95 to $110.00.

Physical Address: Cottesloe Drive, Robina QLD-4226, AU.

Phone (or) WhatsApp number: only contact number is mentioned as +61(437)354-486 on FB, accounted to check is Snow Teeth Whitening Legit?

Email address: info@snowwhiteteeth.com; returns@snowwhiteteeth.com.

Customer Reviews and blogs: not supported by Snowwhiteteeth.com.

Terms and Conditions: Mentioned but plagiarized on Snowwhiteteeth.com.

Privacy policy: Mentioned but plagiarized on Snowwhiteteeth.com.

Store locator: Its store is present in Robina.

Delivery Policy: Snowwhiteteeth.com delivers products within ten business days.

Shipping Policy: Snowwhiteteeth.com supports international shipping. It takes one day of processing time. The international shipping rates are between $10.00 to $29.95 based on your location.

Tracking: email containing tracking details will be sent by Snowwhiteteeth.com once the order is dispatched.

Cancellation Policy: unspecified on Snowwhiteteeth.com.

Return Policy: Only defective products can be returned within three days,a negative highlight to ascertain is Snow Teeth Whitening Legit? Return shipping charges needs to be paid by the client.

Refunds Policy: Snowwhiteteeth.com did not mention the mode of refund and its timeline. However, a full refund will be given, excluding the shipping charges.

Return Address: P.O.BOX-1051, Surfers Paradise, Queensland, AU-4217

Mode of Payment: via 4 AfterPay EMI in US$ only.

Help and FAQ: present on Snowwhiteteeth.com.

Pros:

Snowwhiteteeth.com offers 10% discounts to first time subscribers

The kit is offered at a 28.06% discount, and the pen is offered at a 40% discount

Snowwhiteteeth.com has a user-friendly interface with searching, filtering, and sorting options

Cons determining in snow teeth whitening Reviews:

Unfriendly return policy of Snowwhiteteeth.com

Only a single mode of payment is offered on Snowwhiteteeth.com

Essential information like contact details are not mentioned on Snowwhiteteeth.com but found on FB pages

Customers Snowwhiteteeth.com Reviews:

Two YouTube reviews and more than twenty website reviews of Snowwhiteteeth.com suggest that it is potentially legitimate. Eleven customer reviews rated several products from Snowwhiteteeth.com at 3.6/5 stars. Product reviews are not supported on Snowwhiteteeth.com.

No customer reviews were present for Snowwhiteteeth.com elsewhere on the internet. Snowwhiteteeth.com received a poor Alexa rank of 1,469,023.

Conclusion:

Snowwhiteteeth.com is a legitimate website, and answered is Snow Teeth Whitening Legit. Snowwhiteteeth.com has a poor Alexa Ranking; it achieved an excellent Business Ranking and Trust Score. Snowwhiteteeth.com has a long-time existence, but its registration will expire soon. Customer reviews suggest that they have received the delivery from Snowwhiteteeth.com.

