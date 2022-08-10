Social anxiety is a disorder that’s characterized by avoidance, fear, and anxiety in social situations. The individual is usually very self-conscious in social settings and has an intense, persistent fear of being judged by others. Its main causes include physical, emotional, or sexual abuse, conflicts, bullying, and stress, among others.

Social anxiety has no cure but only management tips. That’s why some turn to alternative sources of medicine such as CBD. But does CBD help with social anxiety? Below is an overview of social anxiety and CBD’s effectiveness in managing it.

CBD And Social Anxiety

Cannabidiol, popularly known as CBD, is one of the most prevalent compounds in cannabis plants. CBD has many benefits, including managing emotional and mental health issues. It has anti-anxiety properties, which makes it effective in managing social anxiety symptoms.

Evidence suggests that it effectively reverses anxiety-like behavior in social settings. You can use it as a complementary therapy or a monotherapy treatment option.

Can CBD Help with Social Anxiety?

Does CBD help with social anxiety? Research studies indicate that you can use CBD oil to manage your anxiety symptoms. It’s a good alternative to prescription medications since it helps to influence hormonal response.

Serotonin is one of the hormones associated with people with mood disorders. Taking CBD can help enhance serotonin uptake in people with social anxiety disorder, thereby easing their symptoms.

However, when choosing CBD product for Social anxiety, there are three key factors that matters whether it will be effective or not, these includes:

Ingredients

The two main important ingredients in CBD for anxiety are hemp extract and carrier oil. In most cases, manufacturers use CBD hemp extracted from flowers which yields the best results. After processing, the extract can have several types of plant ingredients. This will lead to the formation of CBD types such as isolate, broad-spectrum, and full-spectrum.

Most people prefer using CBD isolate and broad-spectrum CBD for anxiety since they don’t have the psychoactive THC content.

Bioavailability

You can find CBD for anxiety in several product types, including CBD oil, CBD gummies, and vape oils. Since these products have different modes of intake, they also have different levels of bioavailability. This is the portion of CBD product that enters the circulation after being consumed in order to have an active effect.

If you want to experience the effects of CBD quickly, then you should consider products with higher bioavailability. This includes CBD vape oil and CBD oil/tinctures, which quickly find their way into the bloodstream. However, their effects normally end up wearing off after a few hours. If you want to experience lasting effects, consider products for oral ingestion, such as gummies. The only issue is that their effects also take longer to start.

Dosages

It’s important to take the recommended amount of CBD for social anxiety to avoid unwanted side effects. It should be noted that taking too much of this product can end up making your symptoms worse. You need between 300 mg and 600 mg of CBD if you are dealing with a chronic condition. However, if your symptoms are mild, then you can take between 25 mg and 75 mg per day. The goal should be to monitor the effects of the dosage and then adjust accordingly.

How Much CBD Should You Take for Social Anxiety?

When it comes to dosage, the issue is usually tricky because there is no universal dosage recommendation. While it is important to choose top-quality CBD oil for anxiety, there are still other important variables that determine the recommended dosage, and they include:

Body weight: Different weight ranges require different doses. For instance, a person weighing between 80-90 kgs will need a different dose from a person weighing 60-70 kgs. CBD doses typically range from 5 mg to 20 mg per kg of body weight.

Personal Tolerance: Every individual has a different tolerance level due to genetics and metabolism. Besides that, a person with a long history of using cannabis will highly likely need a higher dosage amount. This is because, over time, the body builds tolerance. A higher potency will help yield the full benefit of the CBD molecule. On the other hand, new users should start with lower doses to allow their bodies to adjust.

Product Concentration: Different CBD products usually come in different concentrations. For instance, a 30 ml tincture with 500 mg of CBD has a lower concentration than a 30 ml tincture with 1000 mg of CBD. Thus, if you are dealing with chronic anxiety, you should consider choosing a product with a higher concentration. Those with mild social anxiety should consider using CBD oil for anxiety with lower concentration.

Even though considering all these factors is important, there are still management tips you should consider applying. For instance, you need to consistently use CBD as recommended and make it part of your daily routine. It’s important to exercise regularly and eat a balanced diet. This is because some of the social anxiety triggers could be related to your perception of your appearance.

Create a regular meditation practice to nourish your mental health. If you are using prescription medications and still want to use CBD, talk to your doctor first. This is because CBD usually interacts with certain clinical medications and can worsen your anxiety.

Final Thoughts

It’s evident that CBD can help with social anxiety. CBD has lots of beneficial and calming effects. Not only is it effective in easing physical discomfort, but it also enhances the way the mind functions. So, using CBD oil for anxiety can help counter some of the mood changes that anxiety usually brings.

However, ensure that you consider your dosage. Understand that things such as weight, CBD concentration, and tolerance all influence how much CBD you should take. Besides that, different forms of CBD products have different bioavailability. There are products with faster effects that wear off quickly. On the other hand, there are CBD products that take a long time to start, but their effects usually last for hours.