Socialdm Legit Or Scam {April} Explore With Features!

Latest News Socialdm

Read about SocialDM.co, a website claiming to pay its users for completing mini tasks. Also, learn if Socialdm Legit or Scam.

Did you come across SocialDM.co, which offers payments for completing small tasks? The positive highlight of SocialDM.co is that it has a good Alexa Ranking of 295,624 due to many users visiting the website for earning in their comfort. And it used a secured HTTPS protocol and valid SSL layer to transmit the data.

But, before accessing SocialDM.co in the United States, please read the below reviews to check if Socialdm Legit or Scam.

Features of SocialDM:

SocialDM.co was launched on 14th December 2021 though its website mentioned that it was launched in 2018. The website has a short life expectancy as it was registered only for one year. 

SocialDM.co was registered in the high-risk country Ireland. The website mentioned about two owners. However, the identity and contact information of the owners is censored using the services of the Redacted For Privacy organization. 

Even after four months and six days, SocialDM.co has a low Trust Score of 1% and an average business ranking of 58.8%. SocialDM.co mentions that it shares your activities and data with a third party for receiving payments.

The negative Social DM Reviews show that the website’s content is stolen from several websites such as ezearn.co, socialrebel.co-dc0.xyz, paidcashto.com, etc. The claims about its customer base and payment proof cannot be verified. SocialDM.co speculated the number of users by mentioning about 10 million affiliates and contradicting it with 690K active users.

The user reviews on SocialDM.co are all positive and rated the website 5-stars. Hence, such reviews on SocialDM.co are fake. The customer service contact and physical address are not present on the website. It makes it difficult to contact customer service in the event of non-payment.

Is Socialdm Legit or Scam?

SocialDM.co is a recently launched commercial website offering daily tasks that can be completed in a few minutes. SocialDM.co offers online payments via PayPal, Cash App, Bitcoin, and Venom. 

SocialDM.co offers $40 for joining its platform. Additionally, it offers $10 to $15 for each successful referral and $2 per click on the referral link. The tasks are related to testing apps, games and surveys. You earn on completion of each task, but the tasks get rejected several times. 

The successful referral and clicking on referral links are also subjected to reviews. SocialDM.co is not present on social media though it pays for referrals via social media, giving clues about is Socialdm Legit or Scam. It pointed out the misuse of social media platforms for referrals. Your account at SocialDM.co is also subject to be terminated for various reasons. 

Conclusion:

SocialDM.co is a Scam. No customer acknowledgement regarding receiving payment was present on the internet and social media. More than forty reviews of SocialDM.co suggest that it is a scam. The amount offered per task is low compared to the time invested. We do not recommend SocialDM.co as it promotes Installing Apps And Games For Testing, which may contain malware.

Were SocialDM.co reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about is Socialdm Legit or Scam.

