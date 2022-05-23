Soul War Trello {May} Discover Link To Play And Enjoy!

If you are looking for freebies, we have some latest updated codes to start the game Soul War and Soul War Trello link is attached to this post.

Are you interested in playing the Soul War game? Do you want the latest codes of the Soul wars game to redeem rewards? Soul wars game once used to be a very popular game Worldwide but was closed.

However, its fan recreated the game in various ways. The game was released on Roblox and is now live. Let us read here for more information about the game through the post Soul War Trello.

What is the Trello link for the game?

These days fighting games based on popular manga or anime character is getting popular on Roblox. Soul War is a new Roblox anime-based game developed by Bleach Project 2. Here you can start playing by creating a new character and making them a mighty fighter.

The official Trello of the Roblox game Soul War has all the information, maps, game links, beginners guide, discord and other necessary details. Moreover, if you want information on game control, characters, and how to level up, then follow the Trello link https://trello.com/b/2diR3OUk/soul-war-trello.

What is the latest Soul Wars Code?

All working codes of the Soul war game are listed below; act quickly because the codes have limited period validity.

NEWPOWER: use this code to redeem Shikai/ Res (NEW)

ANOTHERWIPE: Get a free wipe by redeeming this code (NEW)

FREEMONEY: 1,000-yen redemption code

THANKYOU: 5,000-yen redemption code

EVENRICHER: 5,000-yen redemption code (NEW)

FREEWIPE: Get a free wipe by redeeming this code

XPBOOST: Use this code to get an XP boost.

Note: 1. Yen is the official in-game currency of the Soul war game. 2. There is no expired code yet that you can try for luck!

How to get Soul War Shikai?

First, make sure you reach level 10.

Once you reach level 10, make sure you are at 10% of your HP.

Another requirement is Soul Reaper.

In order to be Soul Reaper, you must be a trainee with Rank 5 or above.

Remember to keep Sword out and get low health.

Here, you have a 10% chance of unlocking Shikai.

Speed up to unlock Shikai.

It will take some time, be patient and repeat and keep repeating to get Shikai.

There are chances you will fail again, but stand stronger, and you will unlock Shikai.

How to Redeem codes in Soul war?

Along with Soul War Trello, this is also a popular search, so let us discuss:

Open Soul War game.

Click “/” to open the chat.

Copy the codes we have provided.

Paste in the chat to redeem the code.

If the code doesn’t work, try again, close and reopen the game.

What is a Soul wars game?

Soul war game on Roblox is created by Bleach Project 2 has an active 3858 members, favourite to more than 21k people and has daily visited more than a thousand players across various places. The game created on 17 November 2020 got recent updates today, i.e., 23 May 2022. Also, read the information on Roblox Generators here.

