Speedrun.com Subway Surfers {Aug 2022} Find Updates!

Do you know about the website where you can check the scores of active users on Subway Surfers? Do you want to know which player is at the top in Brazil, Portugal and the United States? If you are a daily user of Subway Surfers and want to know how you can score better in the game, then this article is best for you. Here, we will discuss the Speedrun.com Subway Surfers and tell you about the players on top of the lists.

What is Speedrun.com?

Speedrun.com is a website that focuses on keeping the score of the subway surfers’ users along with the final time they finish the game. On the official website, you can see the player’s name, their country’s name, and the platform on which they made that score.

There are different options/categories on the website, like no hoverboard/keys, no keys and keys, which tell the top score in different scenarios. Let’s find out the top scorer of the game.

Who is the top scorer in Speedrun.com Subway Surfers?

Subway surfers is a famous game Worldwide, with millions of users increasing daily. However, every game has its champion and if we look at the champion of Subway Surfer, here are the lists we found.

Andrenevess is the top scorer who finished the game in 6 minutes, 43 seconds and 433 milliseconds. He completed the game using an android device, and you can also watch his gameplay on the official website.

In the No key Section, the top player is ImLegend from Brazil, who completed the game in 18 min and 57 seconds using an android device with gameplay mentioned on Speedrun.com Subway Surfers .

Again, Andrenevss topped the game in the Keys section with 21 minutes and 56 seconds.

Keep in mind that the list keeps changing as everyone wants to be at the top, and that’s why they invest their time in subway surfers to beat the best.

Other features of Speerun.com

On the website, apart from being the top scorer of the subway surfers’ game, you can also get different benefits and features like:

Tips to earn more coins in the game.

Check out the gameplay of top players worldwide and learn how they handle the characters.

Regular game stats on Speedrun.com Subway Surfers , which include several people playing the game at the moment along with the followers.

After signing up at speedrun.com, you can get all the support from the website and regular updates on subway surfers.

How to download Speedrun Mod?

If you want to download the speedrun mod, you need to choose a trusted link and click on the download option. After that, the game will start downloading on your device>click install> run the game.

Final Words

Subway Surfers is one of the preferable smartphone games and has been with us for a long time. Therefore, Speedrun.com Subway Surfers offers a better version of the original game, which helps you to be on top of the list and get a better player from others.

What’s your highest score in the game? Please share your answer with us.

