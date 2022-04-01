Srkmall Review {April} Is It An Authentic Site Or Not?

In this post, we have discussed the Srkmall site. We used the site’s features and Srkmall Review to determine if it is a legitimate site or a scam.

Do you want to buy electronics and other items from a new online store? Many new sites are selling electronic products and fashion items online in India. However, buyers are most sceptical about the item’s legitimacy and quality. This is why they need to be thoroughly informed of a site in order to avoid any potential scams and frauds.

As a result, we’ll look into Srkmall Review in this post and provide our audience with a greater understanding of the ecommerce site.

Brief on Siftway

Srkmall is a website where customers can purchase the newest electronics, electrical accessories, fashion accessories, as well as other items. As per the Srkmall site they make a fantastic blend of these aspects, making it a perfect place for young people to shop.

Product Range

Electronics

Beauty Tools

Bags

Office Furniture

Sarees & Kurtis

Home Decor

Mobile & Laptop Accessories

Fashion Accessories

Furniture

Bicycle

Haircare & Skincare

Kitchenware

Home Gadgets

Despite a large number of things available on the Srkmall shopping site, we should first verify Is Srkmall Legit when placing an order. We’ll examine the platform’s activities, client response, and other factors for this evaluation.

Features of Srkmall:

Buy products at : https://srkmall.com/

E-mail address: help.srkmall@gmail.com

Phone Number: +91 95864 15701

Address: Srkmall, Halwai Nagar, Koldongri at Sahar Road, Andheri East in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Pin Code – 400069

Owner’s details: There is no detail about the company on the website. Srkmall site was bought by Domains By Proxy from Arizona, United States, according to Whois site.

Social Media Links: The shopping site has no mention of social media profiles, which is a major red flag. This is a very important factor to be included in Srkmall Review .

Delivery Policy: According to Srkmall’s shipping policy, items are delivered within 5 – 7 business days.

Privacy Policy and Terms: The terms and policies are available on the website. However, they are plagiarised.

Shipping: On the online shopping site, there are no details mentioned relating to shipping fees.

Tracking of products: The site has a track order page to track purchases.

Cancellation and Returns: Cancellation policy present. The site also provides a 30-day return to its customers.

Refund: Refunds are processed within 7 to 10 business days after receiving order return.

Payment mode: Accepts all major modes of payment including Amex & PayPal.

Srkmall Review on Positive Highlights

There is a wide range of items available.

The company offers a 30-day return policy.

Negative Highlight

Shipping fees are not mentioned on the site.

The registered address of the site’s domain and the address mentioned on Srkmall site belong to two different countries.

Is Siftway Scam or Legit?

Creation of Domain : The domain for the Srkmall portal was registered on 26th March 2022.

Website Age: The online purchasing platform has been operational for the past six days. As a result, the site is brand new and could not be entirely trusted. This information is critical in establishing Is Srkmall Legit .

Website Expiry: The Srkmall internet shop’s domain will expire on 26th March 2023.

Trustworthiness : The Srkmall website has a Global Alexa rating of 0% & a trust score of 1%.

Country of origin: As per the Srkmall site, they are based in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India . While the site is registered in Arizona, USA.

Proximity to Suspicious Websites: 9/100.

Data Safety: Encrypted using the HTTPS protocol.

Threat Profile: 78/100.

Phishing Score: 78/100.

Malware Score: 37/100.

Spam Score: 46/100.

Social relations : The website does not have a social media presence on the internet. This factor should also be considered while assessing the Srkmall website’s authenticity.

Customer Reviews

There is no online Srkmall Review. Also, the site doesn’t have any customer reviews on products. So, to avoid fraud, we recommend reading on Credit Card Scams.

There are some YouTube reviews that mention the site as online fraud. Moreover, the site has zero Alexa Ranking, which is a big red flag.

Final Verdict

The Srkmall site seems to be a fraud website as it has a low trust rank & zero social media presence. The listed address of the site also seems to be fake. So, it’s best to avoid the Srkmall site.

