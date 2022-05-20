Stacey Park Milbern Wiki {May} Explore Her Life Details!

The article’s main aim was to keep you updated about Stacey Park Milbern. Hope this article on Stacey Park Milbern Wiki will helpful to you.

Who was Stacey Park? She was an activist. Unfortunately, she is no more amongst us and died in the United States. We shall know about her through Stacey Park Milbern Wiki. She focused on the American- Korean disability rights.

Her father was an American, and her mother was Korean. She was the one who created the disability justice movement and said that disabled people should be treated fairly. Stacey Park Milbern was born on May 19, 1987. She was born in a place called Seoul in South Korea. To get a wide understanding of her and her work, read below.

Details about Stacey Park Milbern

As we have read earlier, Stacey Park was an activist who was no more. We shall read about Stacey Park Milbern Family to know her deeply. She focused on the rights and treatment of disabled people. She received her education from Methodist University, where she pursued BA, and from Mills College, she pursued MBA. Her father and mother names are Joel and Jean (Park) Milbern respectively.

She worked from 2003 to 2020 till her last breath. Stacey was raised in North Carolina, where she was identified as queer. When she was 16 years old, she began to serve in the disability rights of leadership. She was appointed from 2006 to 2008 by the Governor of North Carolina and the Statewide Living Council from 2004 to 2010. These were one of her very big achievements.

Stacey Park Milbern Death

Does everyone want to know about what happened to Stacey? What was her cause of death? Well, your answer is here. Stacey Park had Cancer in her kidney, which is the ultimate cause of her death. She would have turned 33 on May 19, 2020, but she is no more due to her surgical complications.

She died in the hospital of Stanford. She was supposed to undergo surgery where her kidney was going to be removed, but because of the outbreak of the virus, surgery was delayed and was never done, which led to her death.

Google Doodle honours Stacey Park Milbern

We have seen above about Stacey Park Milbern Parents. Stacey is no more amongst us, unfortunately. So Google Doodle honors the champion of the disability justice movement. The month of May is observed as Heritage month, where they intend to honor the contributions of Asians and the Pacific to the country’s history, and there is no better example of it than Stacey Park Milbern, so Google Doodle takes the opportunity to honor her this may.

Conclusion

Stacey Park was a great activist who worked for the fair treatment of disabled people. Her work was appreciable. She spoke on behalf of all the disabled people, as we have read in Stacey Park Milbern Wiki. To know more, follow this link.

