Starbuck Coffee Scam {May} What Is It About? Read!

Do you want to know how Starbuck is scamming you? Do you ever order a big size or venti-latte instead of ordering a small, medium, or a large latte at Starbucks? The size of Starbucks cups has a long and illustrious history in the Malaysia and the United States.

As for the Starbucks cup sizes, you can get a little more than what you have bargained for. It may be difficult to tell the size and the proportions you are receiving like tall venti and grande. Read Starbuck Coffee Scam to know more information about this scam.

What is the Scam?

Numerous viral videos have been uploaded on Twitter, with one video garnering nearly ten million views in less than two days. Demonstrating that a grande cup holds the same amount of liquid as a Starbucks venti cup with the same amount of ice. Although others may argue that it is obvious because of science and ice, it has upset many people.

They’re a lot smaller and hold a lot less. Unless it’s filled to the rim, a venti should be 20 oz. They will give only 15-16 to you.

Starbucks Coffee Cup Scam: Sizes of Starbucks coffee cups

The Trenta, that is just available for tea drinks or iced coffee, is Starbucks’ largest cup size. Trenta is an Italian word that means “thirty” A Trenta iced coffee has 360 milligrammes of caffeine, equal to five cappuccino shots.

Trenta (31 oz) Venti (20 oz) Grande is 16 oz Tall (12 oz) Shorts (8 oz) Demi (3 oz)

These are the cup sizes available at Starbucks; nevertheless, several videos circulating on social media platforms claim that the liquid in the grande and venti cups is the same quantity. On social media, it’s being referred to as the “Starbucks Cup Size Scam.”

About Starbucks

Starbucks is a coffee chain with shops on what appears to be every street corner in the world; they have that well-known logo and that characteristic, distinct Starbucks aroma. There aren’t many companies that can boast of having a signature aroma. Starbucks has evolved from a simple coffee shop to a global juggernaut whose defining aspects have been recognised by people worldwide since its founding in 1971.

Final thoughts On Starbuck Coffee Scam

According to the article, Starbucks cup sizes have a long and famous history. You can receive a little more than you bargained for Starbucks cup sizes. It can be tough to tell what size and how much you’re getting with sizes like tall venti and grande. Many YouTube channels have videos demonstrating how to get the exact amount of liquid in both a grande and a venti.

