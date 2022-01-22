Stitchgain Reviews (Jan 2022) Is This Legit Or Fake?

Are you looking for a site named Stitchgain that offers traditional wear? We hope that our Stitchgain Reviews will be able to guide you for its legitimacy

Briefing On Stitchgain

Stitchgain is an online clothing site. It mainly deals in Indian and traditional clothes. They offer sarees, lehengas, salwar suits, kurtas etc. But the price of their products is too cheap and seems too good to be true. It seems very unrealistic and might be a trap to gain customers. And they offer clothes which are worn by celebrities as well. But this website lacks transparency as they have not given any information about their company, their founder identity, or others.

Next, we know about the specifications of Stitchgain, so make sure to go through it and get to know Is Stitchgain Legit.

Specifications or Particulars of Stitchgain

Domain Registration Date- This website was created on 2021/12/10, which is very new.

Domain Link- https://stitchgain.com/

Products Offered- Lehengas, Salwar Suits, Sarees, Kurtas, etc.

Payment Method- Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, Discover, American Express, etc.

Shipping Policy- The national shipping timing takes 7 days.

Email Address- info.stitchgain@gmail.com

Company Address- 10 AIM Textile Market, Udhna Road, Surat. 395010

Contact No – +91 9537528987

Social Media- Facebook and Instagram Icons present

Return and Refund Policy- Only products that are unused and in the same condition will be accepted, and they do not give a refund.

Exchange Policy- Available.

Newsletter- provided.

Pros of Stitchgain

The website is protected through HTTPS protocol.

All the contact details are mentioned on the website

Cons of Stitchgain

The domain is less than six months.

It has a short life expectancy.

No social media account.

Negative reviews found.

Company address and number are not genuine.

Trust score is below average.

Is Stitchgain Legit Or A Scam?

Now, to know about the legitimacy of the website named Stitchgain, we will draw some parameters further, making it easy for us to judge:

Domain Creation Date- The website is only one month old and was created on 2021/12/10.

Domain Expiry Date- The website is going to expire on 2022/12/10.

Social Media Presence – Not active over any social media platform.

Customer Reviews- Few reviews available.

Trust Score- Trust score is only 1%, which is not up to the mark.

Trust Rank- Trust Rank is only 0.7% which is a poor rank.

Alexa Rank- No results on their Alexa ranking.

Owner’s Information- The owner’s information is not available.

Policies- Policies are not given correctly, and some are missing.

Address Authenticity- Their contact address is not genuine.

Discounts – Unrealistic discounts and prices available.

Customers’ Stitchgain Reviews

Now, we will discuss the foremost key point of any website: the reviews. So, as per our research, we have found some reviews on an evaluation done on this website. The customer commented on this website on the evaluation part, and it is a negative review. The customer has quoted the website as a fraud one. So, the customer is against it. But there are not many reviews found on any trusted website like Trustpilot or any social media platform.

Conclusion

As we have reached the final stage of our discussion, we now need to conclude. So, we are aware that Stitchgain is an online site that offers traditional apparel such as Sarees.

Also, this website was created recently, and it is not active over any social media platform. And this website also lacks transparency as they haven’t provided their genuine contact details. The main point is that this website has a negative review, and there are few Stitchgain Reviews. So, this website can be concluded as a suspicious website.

