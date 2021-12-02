Story Jewelry Reviews {Dec 2021} Is This A Scam Website?

Story Jewelry Reviews has analyzed an e-commerce platform dealing in niche categories for online shoppers during this festive season.

Are you looking for an online gift item store to surprise your loved ones this festive season? Then this website review may interest you? As Christmas is getting near, people of the United States are looking for stores where they can complete their Christmas buying, and online buying is still safe considering the present situation.

Storyjewellery.com has a lot of options for gift buyers and at an affordable price so that they can select this online store this festival season. Story Jewelry Reviews will analyze this e-commerce store in detail for online shoppers.

Storyjewellery.Com Website:

Storyjewellery is an online retail store selling products like rings, bracelets, necklaces, and other jewelry items at affordable prices. Rings of different designs appear to be the main USP for this store as they have developed the theme-based design for different people and occasions.

The different categories and themes help customers in the final selection of gifts for their loved ones. The availability of various product designs in a similar price range makes the customer’s task easy.

Christmas, birthday and Valentine’s Day are some of the themes on this site; to know Is Story Jewelry Legit or a Scam, let’s look at the specifications, pros, and cons of this website.

Specifications of Storyjewellery com:

Domain name – storyjewelley.com

Website address – https://www.storyjewellery.com

Products sold – ring, Necklace, and Bracelet

Domain age – 1 year and five months ( 9 th June 2020)

Shipping policy – 3 to 10 business days for the United States while 7- 15 days for other places.

Return policy – 24 hours after receiving the delivery.

Payment methods- PayPal, Credit, and Debit cards.

Email address – support@storyjewellery.com

Physical address – not given on the website.

Contact number – 010- 85895942

Pros:

Theme-based designs for products are the unique selling proposition of this site, according to Story Jewelry Reviews .

The information given on the website regarding the return of goods is specific, and customers should make themselves aware of it.

Availability of customer email will help the buyer in resolving their query regarding different aspects of the site.

The contact number will help customers solve their doubts in real-time.

Cons:

Lack of physical address will create doubt in the mind of the customer regarding its legitimacy.

Not much information regarding payment methods is given on the website.

Low Alexa ranking is due to selling products in a particular niche.

Customer review on the product detail page appears inorganic.

Is Story Jewelry Legit?

To know more about the legitimacy of this website, let’s find some more facts related to this e-commerce platform.

Alexa ranking – 742,450 is the ranking of this site according to Alexa, which indicates moderate traffic on this website. Social media presence has a well-developed social media presence with accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest. Trust index- 53.6 percent point is the trust index of this online store, making it somewhat trustworthy. Trust score- It has a trust score of 60 percent. Domain expiry date- Story Jewelry Reviews found its domain expiry date to be 6 th September 2023, 10 months from now. Owner’s detail- according to its Facebook details, its owner may be from China. Customer review- Many reviews and product detail pages of this online retail have Customer reviews about the product. Daily unique visitors- Around 1300 visitors are using this site for a different purpose. Plagiarism- Its content and image appear to be of standard quality. Its threat profile and spam score are 1 and 0, respectively, making it a safe site for customers.

What are Story Jewelry Reviews?

There are many customer reviews present on the product detail page of this site, and most of them have given a four-plus star rating. It’s hard to tell about the website’s reviews as nothing is known about the customer and their query.

The company can follow the standard practice of a well-known retail marketplace for transparency purposes and to gain customer confidence.

The customer reviews on independent review sites have given it a rating of 4.3 with twenty-seven customer reviews. Most feedback is from satisfied customers and is positive.

Final verdict:

Story Jewelry Reviews believes that this niche retail store has succeeded in winning the trust of many of its customers in a short time. Most of the buyers appear to be satisfied with the after-sale service of this e-commerce platform, which is clear from customer reviews on the independent review website.

Online buyers can share their experience with this site in the comment section below.

