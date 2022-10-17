The Most Effective Way to Plan a Recruitment Strategy for Your Business

Across the globe, business is booming. To see the modern day as a pinnacle of upwards progress would be an understatement, with huge advancements in almost every field occurring over the past decade. In this moment of progress, employers from around the world are looking to expand their teams. In fact, currently, an incredible 93% of employers are in the process of hiring new team members.

This figure represents a shift from even last year, with the same figure only coming in at 82% in 2021. But, with more businesses looking to hire candidates than ever before, companies must position themselves as competitive options during the interview process. Businesses want to hire great minds, while also being able to support their teams with valuable new employees.

The best method to hire top talent and support your established teams is to use a recruitment strategy for your business. In this article, we’ll explore everything you need to know about this, demonstrating exactly how you can put a recruitment strategy to work for your company.

Let’s get right into it.

How To Craft the Perfect Recruitment Strategy for Your Business

The perfect recruitment strategy has two main goals: hire top talent, and ensure those individuals are of utmost use to the team members already working for your business. To fulfill these two objectives, businesses need to develop effective recruitment strategies that they can use throughout the hiring process.

There are four key steps to take into account when developing and executing this strategy:

Gather Feedback (HR, Teams) Cultivate Job Descriptions Research Competitor Offers Interviews

Let’s break each of these down further.

Gather Feedback

Both HR and internal managers will have data about the relative productivity of their teams. By moving through each team and department, you’ll be able to see which teams are currently producing the most output, and which are flagging behind. Once you’ve identified a few teams on the tail end, you should set up meetings with their managers.

If a team is falling behind, it could be that they’re spread too thin to get their work done efficiently. Not only does this prevent them from doing their best work, but it could also lead to burnout – which doesn’t help anyone. Interviewing your staff members and seeing where they could use extra help can do wonders for pointing you toward the type of workers that you should be hiring.

By discussing with team leaders, you can also get to know what skills are currently well-stocked on the team. Let’s say you work for a creative agency. Your business might have lots of graphic designers and SEO researchers but doesn’t have enough writers to get content out quickly. Knowing this allows you to then focus on hiring people that will help to fill in the areas that your current teams are lacking.

Arguably the most important part of the entire recruitment strategy, gathering feedback from your teams is vital. This strategy will help you get onto the right path, pushing your recruitment strategy toward a place where you know exactly who you need to hire to make your organization even stronger.

Cultivate Job Descriptions

So, you’re probably wondering what is a job description? Acting as a succinct page that outlines the main responsibilities, skills, and job benefits that are tied to a specific role in a company.

Once you know what skills you’re looking for from your research, you can create a job description that’s directly related to those skills. At this point, we need to cultivate a description that’s written for success, helping to filter away skills that your business already has.

When crafting each of your job descriptions, you should focus directly on creating something that pulls together all of your research. In the first stage, you will have identified where certain departments aren’t living up to their potential. From there, you’ll have discussed with your teams and pinpointed what skills they need.

Finally, when making these job descriptions, you bring all of that together. Instead of generalist roles, write job descriptions that are directed at pulling in a certain type of person. You want to hit key skills, ensure experience, and make certain that everyone who applies will match the role you’re looking for.

Creating a job description with this in mind will go a long way toward success.

Research Competitor Offers

Gone are the days of not showing a salary range on a job description or simply stating ‘Competitive Salary’. You need to be sure to include the range of what your business is willing to pay for a role. Beyond that, if you want to secure top talent for your company, then you need to ensure you’re beating out what your competitors will be offerings for the same role.

With tools like Indeed or Glassdoor, this is now incredibly easy to do. After spending as little as an hour researching the role, you’ll be able to see what the industry averages are for the title you’re hiring. From there, always push to give a little bit more, making your company look as appealing as possible.

Remember, if you want to secure top talent, then you need to pay for it.

Interviews

The final step in your recruitment strategy is to use the interview process to double down on the skills that you’ve highlighted as important for the team’s growth. Instead of sticking to general questions, use the interview time to drill into a candidate’s experience doing the tasks that your team is lacking.

Remember, you’re hiring this person for a reason, using them to fill a skill gap within a role. Writing some questions ahead of time that addresses the areas you’ve pinpointed as important will be vital to the success of your recruitment strategy. Don’t fall at the last hurdle, always carry through the values and skills you need right to the end of the hiring process.

Final Thoughts

To fill your teams with the best possible candidates, you need to know exactly what your employees need to thrive. Whether there are certain skills that would help your business or you need to help a team scale its production, hiring new talent is the way to go.

But, with the range of companies currently hiring, businesses have to position themselves as the better option, offering more benefits and upping the salary offerings. By incorporating a recruitment strategy into your business, you’re able to secure top talent and bolster your teams. Over time, this tactical method of hiring will ensure that you continually strengthen your organization with the best available individuals.