Streaming Apps for Students on a Budget: Having satellite and cable television was a big deal in the 1980s and 1990s. Cable television was among the most popular forms of entertainment and news at the time. The on-demand streaming revolution, however, has put cable TV at risk. It may even be obsolete for some customers.

Cable TV prices rose a decade ago, driving up the streaming market. Cable TV prices usually rise at the end of the month. It may be necessary to subscribe to premium channels, which increases the cost and limits your viewing options. There may be an additional charge for add-ons to your basic cable package. High-speed streaming and pre-booked services make it easy and fast to create movie nights. Isn’t that great?

This is only one benefit. There are many more.

However, if money is not the issue for you and you enjoy the element of surprise, you should not cut the cord yet. Many providers now offer affordable packages with a long list of channels. For instance, with the spectrum tv stream channels list, you do not have to worry about missing out on your favorite shows as it gives you the option to make your own watch list. Moreover, the deals and packages are quite pocket-friendly.

Anyway, for all the students on a tight budget looking for some fun in life, below are five streaming apps to consider.

5 Streaming Apps to Consider in 2022

For all discerning viewers, HBO Max is your best friend during this season.

HBO Max has always been a favorite thanks to its extensive selection of blockbuster movies and critically acclaimed television shows. From timeless favorites, such as “Harry Potter”, to trends, such as “Game of Thrones,” it has it all.

In addition to its large collection of movies and television shows, HBO Max also boasts good functionality and compatibility across many platforms. Three streams are being displayed simultaneously, and the interface is intuitive. That’s awesome, isn’t it?

Unfortunately, HDR and 4K aren’t available on many movies, while most are in 1080p. Budget constraints are also a problem due to the ad-supported nature.

Hulu

If you are looking for a middle ground between new and classic content, Hulu must be your best choice. Hulu also offers bundled packages, including a number of additional channels and services. At least now we know what all the fuss is about.

You can watch shows such as “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”, “Lost”, “Castle Rock”, and “The Handmaid’s Tale” on Hulu. The basic package includes advertisements, and the live TV package is expensive. Additional charges apply when streaming to multiple devices at once. Hulu can also be combined with Disney+ or ESPN+ for a few extra dollars.

Peacock

The Peacock service from NBC has three plans: a free plan with 13,000 hours of content, a Premium tier with 20,000 hours of content, sports channels, and clips channels; and a Premium Plus option, which includes all the content in the Premium tier, but without ads when streaming on-demand content. While its most famous shows (Friends and Seinfeld) do not have streaming services yet, you can stream other NBC shows such as The Office, 30 Rock, Cheers, Will & Grace, and Chicago Fire. In spite of the lack of original shows, Peacock still offers a good selection of free movies.

YouTube TV

You can easily use YouTube TV, and it is widely available. A subscription to Hulu is quite expensive, especially since it does not include the library and original programming of Hulu. Nonetheless, it supports up to three streams simultaneously without charging an extra fee, and it allows you to share a single account with up to six people.

Since you can store unlimited cloud DVR recordings, you can watch movies and shows whenever you want. Compared to many other streaming service providers, YouTube TV’s lineup does not have as many omissions (every service does not carry every channel). The NBA and Major League Baseball, which Hulu does not offer, are also available through it.

YouTube TV lets you watch YouTube and listen to YouTube Music without ads, but it doesn’t give you access to YouTube Premium. YouTube Originals require an additional fee.

Netflix

Surely, Netflix has something for everyone: TV shows, movies, documentaries, cartoons, anime, and much more. Besides classic shows such as “Big Bang Theory” and “Friends,” Netflix offers new shows such as “Squid Games” and “Hellbound” for younger viewers.

It offers a streaming service with the best functionality and an easy-to-use application. This video has excellent video quality with plenty of 4K, as well as good sound quality. The performance is stable and reliable as well. Now, what’s the most excellent thing about it?

This site is ad-free! You become aware of what a remarkable thing the internet is when you spend most of your day on it.

Final Thoughts

Even though you may be familiar with all three picks from this article, it is important for you to do a little research and decide which works best for you based on the type of device you own and your budget. Choosing the best option requires comparing at least 1-3 options. Hopefully, this article has helped in that regard.

