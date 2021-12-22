Stylechie Reviews {Dec 2021} Is It A Fake Scam Or Legit?

Is The Starks Shop Legit has reviewed an e-commerce platform selling automotive lighting parts and presented its findings for internet buyers.

Are you an avid online shopper and love doing all those small comparative analyses before clicking the final buy button? If so, you are in the right place as we will be analyzing an e-commerce platform dealing in automotive spare parts in the United States.

With the increasing number of fraud cases in digital transactions, it is essential for buyers to know the legitimacy of the portal. To learn about the authenticity of this automotive parts platform, read Is The Starks Shop Legit till the end.

Legit Analysis of Stark Shop Com:

The incidence of internet fraud has increased by 25 per cent in 2021 compared to 2020. Federal agencies and other government bodies are continuously working to control this menace, but people should take precautions.

Our research team has investigated Starkshop, and we are listing the findings in this section for online shoppers.

Domain age – 1 year two months (16 th October 2020) older than six months.

Alexa Ranking – 3954076 is the Ranking of this site, according to Alexa, indicating poor traffic on the website.

Trust score – The Starks Shop Reviews found the trust score of this portal to be 20 per cent point, a low score according to legit sites.

Social media presence – Icons of Facebook, Twitter, and Vimeo are present on the company site, but on clicking, it lands on the online store’s homepage. No social media account of this automotive store could be found.

Trust index – Legit sites has given a trust index of 58.1 percent point to this portal.

Physical Address – The address given on the portal was found on the Google map, but the Starkshop name was not mentioned.

Plagiarism – The content of the site is standard.

Customer Review – Testimonial is given.

Is The Starks Shop Legit advises shoppers to consider all the points mentioned above before making their buying decision.

What is The Stark Shop com?

Stark Shop claims that it is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States, dealing in LED lighting for cars and trucks. It is marketing its product by projecting LED light as a better alternative to traditional light used by the car owner.

Starkshop, on its site, mentioned that car owners could increase the illumination power three times by using LED lights. It has long durability, which will save people from the frequent replacement cost of the light.

Some of the products Is The Starks Shop Legit team found on the website are listed below.

Can Led Bulbs

LED light for Trucks

Discharge bulb of high intensity

Conversion kit for LED Headlight

Push button for Toyota

Specifications of Stark Shop com:

Domain name – thestarkshop.com (16 th October 2020)

Website address – https://www.thestarkshop.com

Products sold – LED lighting for Automotive

Payment method – PayPal, Visa, Amex and Master

Shipping policy – Free shipping within the country.

Email address – info@starklights.com

Physical address – 7055 Marcelle St Paramount, CA 90723

Contact number – +1 (526) 333-4256

Location map – Available

Service email – available

Refund policy – 30-day money-back guarantee

Return policy – Not mentioned.

Pros:

Is the Starks Shop Legit, found most product falling in automotive lightning niche category available on Starks com site.

The $10 off on orders above 70 dollars will save some money for online buyers.

A 30-day money-back guarantee on every product will increase the product’s sales on this portal.

Email addresses and other contact details will help the customer resolve their query with company executives.

Cons:

The online store name was not mentioned on the Google map of the physical address given on the Stark shop website.

Return policy is missing from the automotive spare part store portal.

No customer review was found.

What are The Starks Shop Reviews?

Though this domain is more than one year old, it’s hard to find customer reviews related to products sold on this site. On the company’s portal, space for customer review is given, but no feedback from the customer is available.

The product detail page has no customer review for any product. Public review sites also have no customer review for this website, which may be due to the nature of the product.

It’s become difficult for customers to trust an online store without customer reviews. In addition to this, to get information about scam sites, click here.

Final verdict:

Is The Starks Shop Legit research team has investigated this site and found many online stores with the same name? Many positive reviews were found for Stark named store, but no feedback was available for this online automotive store.

If any customer has purchased an item from this store, they can share their feedback in the comment section. An online shopper looking for ways to get their refund can read here for help.