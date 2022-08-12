Summerbreezze Reviews {Aug} Is This A Legitimate Website

Read exclusive facts unavailable elsewhere about Summerbreezze.com. Also, learn about its legitimacy in this Summerbreezze Reviews.

Are you looking to buy a multipurpose fan this summer? Summerbreezze.com has come up with a multipurpose fan that is portable and foldable. The fan’s height can be adjusted, making it usable outdoors and indoors. Summerbreezze.com showcased two other unique items on its platform. Are you looking to buy such unique products online in the Netherlands?

But, before purchasing, we recommend you learn about the legitimacy of Summerbreezze by reading Summerbreezze Reviews.

Brief:

Summerbreezze.com is a new website determined as a suspicious. Summerbreezze aims to provide highly qualitative products at affordable prices. It aims to provide the best products according to the requirements of customers.

Summerbreezze claims that it is related to the portable fans industry and focuses on the best and friendliest customer support. However, its mission statement is generic, can be related to any type of product and service, and copied from several websites.

Summerbreezze.com did not mention its address, contact number, email, Identity of owners and their details, which makes it a suspicious website. It sells:

Parachute swing, Compression knee sleeve, and Summerbreezze portable fan.

Features determining Is Summerbreezze Legit:

Buy household utilities at: https://summerbreezze.com.

Social media Links: unspecified on the SummerBreezze domain.

Price: starts from $14.95.

Terms and Conditions: not present on SummerBreezze.com

Privacy policy: not mentioned.

Customer blogs and reviews: customer reviews are supported by SummerBreezze.

Help and FAQ: included on SummerBreezze.

Phone/whatsapp number: unspecified on SummerBreezze.

Store locator: SummerBreezze.com did not featured store locator.

Physical address: excluded on contact us page of SummerBreezze.

Delivery Policy: SummerBreezze delivers orders within five to twenty days.

Shipping Policy: it takes three days to process an order by SummerBreezze.com.

Tracking: customer can track their order from their account and at https://summerbreezze.com/apps/tracktor/.

Cancellation Policy: not specified.

Return Policy: not present.

Summerbreezze Reviews of Restocking fee: unspecified at SummerBreezze.

Refunds Policy: not mentioned.

Exchange: not mentioned on SummerBreezze.

Email address: excluded on contact us page.

Mode of Payment: SummerBreezze.com accepts USD payments with Amex, ApplePay, DinnersClub, Discover, MetaPay, GPay, Mastercard, PayPal, ShopPay, Venom, and Visa.

Newsletters: published by SummerBreezze.

Pros:

Summerbreezze offers all products at high discounts

Free shipping is supported by summerbreezze.com

Detailed product specifications and images are included on summerbreezze

Cons:

Poor logic and inventory control as summerbreezze.com allows customers to order infinite quantities of the same item

Summerbreezze.com has a poor user interface with all products included on a single page, a negative highlight in Summerbreezze Reviews

Several policies and order-related information is unspecified at summerbreezze.com

Searching, filtering, sorting, and product category is not included at summerbreezze

Difficult to contact customer service as physical address, contact number, and email are unspecified

Only three products are featured on Summerbreezze, which does not specialize in a specific product line.

Is SummerBreezze.com Legit?

SummerBreezze Creation : 13th July 2022 at 1:37:38.

Age of SummerBreezze: thirty days old.

Last updated of SummerBreezze.com: 13th July 2022 at 1:37:43.

SummerBreezze.com Expiry: 13th July 2023 at 1:37:38.

Life expectancy of SummerBreezze: expires within eleven months, which is considered to check Is Summerbreezze Legit?

Trust Index : SummerBreezze achieved a terrible 2% trust index.

Business Ranking: SummerBreezze.com gained a below-average business rank of 42.6%.

Contact person: unspecified on the website.

Place of registration: the domain, SummerBreezze originated in Canada.

Status of SSL: its IP 23.227.38.70 has an SSL certification for the next 59 days.

Blacklisting status: no blacklisting engines blacklisted SummerBreezze.com.

Social relations: SummerBreezze is not present on social media sites.

Connection Security: a secured HTTPS protocol is used by SummerBreezze.com.

Threat Profile: 40%.

Phishing Score: 20%.

Malware Score: 40%.

Suspicious Websites Proximity: 5%.

Spam Score: 0%.

Owner’s identity and contact: summerbreezze.com hid the contact and Identity of its owners using internet censorship services.

Customers Summerbreezze Reviews:

Three website reviews of summerbreezze.com and one YouTube review suggest that it is a scam. Summerbreezze.com gained a zero Alexa ranking.

Product reviews on summerbreezze.com are all positive and rated above 4.5/5 stars. Hence, such product reviews on summerbreezze.com are fake and unrealistic. Therefore, learn about PayPal diddles to avoid getting scammed, as summerbreezze.com takes PayPal payments.

Conclusion:

Summerbreezze.com gained a terrible trust score and Alexa ranking. summerbreezze.com achieved a below-average business ranking. Further, summerbreezze.com scored high on suspicion, malware, phishing, and threat profiles. No customer reviews were present on the internet that acknowledged receiving a delivery from summerbreezze.com. Summerbreezze Reviews conclude that it is a suspicious site. Hence, learn about credit card scams to avoid online scams, as summerbreezze.com takes credit card payments.

