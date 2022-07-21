Suretoshoppi Review (July 2022) Is The Website Legit?

This guide provides a complete analysis of the Suretoshoppi Review. Please note carefully and be aware before ordering products from the online store.

Want to buy modern design & luxury dresses? Suretoshoppi provides you with heritage and beauty wear at an affordable price.

Suretoshoppi.com is an online fashion house for women residing outside India also. The website provides the wedding heritage and modern style. Please go through the Suretoshoppi Review guide to deliver the website details and its honesty. Beforehand buying products from the web-store, you must think through these points

About the suretoshoppi.com

Suretoshoppi.com is a deep-rooted and artisanal heritage ethnic fashion selling website. They designed dresses in advanced style. Modern designs like the gharara and the sharara, the churidar and the salwar, the sherwani and the kurta, and also other dresses. The Suretoshoppi provides the best marriage of ethnic wear of heritage and contemporary style. It Symbolises the spirit of the modern woman who trusts in accessible stylish with a gentle feel of tradition. The website assures a 100% guarantee on products.

Let us continue to know Is Suretoshoppi Legit and other website details.

Website Specifications:

Type of online portal : Online ethnic wear selling website.

Type of products : sharara, churidar, kidswear, Raincoat etc.

Merchandise URL: https://www.suretoshoppi.com

Website created date : The domain was registered recently on 23.05.2022

Domain Termination date : 23rd May 2023

Merchandise selling price: Price is in Indian Rupee.

Email Address : support@suretoshoppi.com

Address to Contact: F-803, at 8th Floor, Shivanjali Arcade, near Girls Hostel, Streel Road, in Baroda.

Contact number : It is 91 80481 98126

Shipping Policies : On-time shipping .

Delivery charge : Shipping charges are applicable only for international product delivery.

Return Policy: Fuss Free Returns within ten days

Refund Policy: Credits – card refund to accounts and COD to the wallet. More Suretoshoppi Review

Cancellation Policy : within 24 hrs of cancellation, accepted.

Tracking details : International dispatch tracking details like FedEx, DHL, etc

Payment options : Accepts Cash on Delivery, PayTM, GPay, and other card payment modes.

Positive aspects

Suretoshoppi.com has the safest HTTP/SSL secured protocol facility .

The web-store is guaranteed 100% original for all products.

Domestic delivery is free of cost for any order.

International delivery of products available.

Avails Social media follow links like Facebook, Twitter, etc.

Negative aspects

Suretoshoppi.com will not accept returns of panties, shapewear, and freebies.

In case of COD payment, the return of the product amount will be credited to the support@suretoshoppi.com wallet.

The website charges international product shipping.

Is Suretoshoppi Legit ?

The legality of the Suretoshoppi.com website is below.

Age of the Domain : The domain was registered a few months ago.

Social media follow-up : Community channel accounts available.

Trust score: Very bad, 1% of the reliable score .

Alexa Rank : Alexa position is # 863366, and Reach is # 786332

Contact Numbers : Suretoshoppi.com customer service number is available

Email ID : Suretoshoppi Email-id is available.

Domain link Safety : The domain has a safe and secured HTTPS/SSL service.

Content exceptionality : Found plagiarised data.

The Domain proprietor statistics : Owner data is verified by a reliable service.

Privacy strategy Information: Suretoshoppi.com website contains a privacy strategy .

Return policy : Accepts ten days of return.

Suretoshoppi Review from customers: Suretoshoppi.com website reviews not found.

Exchange Policy: Accepts and takes 7 to 8 days to process.

Have you got the legitimacy details above? Continue to get a detailed review of the Suretoshoppi.com website.

More about buyer evaluations

Suretoshoppi.com seems a modern heritage ethnic fashion wears selling website. The website assures a 100% guarantee on its merchandises. The website provides attractive flat pricing sales and 24/7 call and mail support to the customer. The Suretoshoppi.com website has Facebook, Twitter, and other Community channel accounts to follow.

As the website is fresh to the online store, it is not popularised. So, the Suretoshoppi.com website has no comments or Suretoshoppi Review yet on reliable sites. The dedicated service identifies the website owner’s info and other data. The Suretoshoppi.com website contains some duplicate data. Also, study detail about How ToAcquire Money Back from PayPal Scam at this link.

Conclusion:

We determine the Suretoshoppi.com website is an online ethnic wear selling website. The website received a 38.2 business ranking in the scam detector algorithm. The Suretoshoppi.com online portal that has a lousy index trusted score. As the online portal is fresh to the online store, it may yield a while to reach the customer. Are these details clarify your doubts and Suretoshoppi Review? Mention all your evaluation in the comment section. Also, You Should See About Scams on Credit Card.