Susan Roces Siblings {May} Read Here To Know More!

Do you know there are 170+ languages the Filipinos speak? Yes, you heard it right. Filipino cinema is considered the most popular source of entertainment for the Filipino people.

Reggie Lee, Fernando Poe Jr, Susan Roces, Lea Salonga, Nora Aunor, and many more are some of the greatest Filipino actors.

Recently, there has been a piece of heartbreaking news coming about the death of Susan Roces, also known as the “Queen of Philippines Films.” Read this article on Susan Roces Siblings to know more.

Why is she in the news?

Susan Roces was one of the greatest and finest actresses in Philippine cinema. She won numerous awards for her versatile acting skills. On the 20th of May 2022, Grace Poe, the daughter of Susan Roces, announced her mother’s demise on social media.

She died at the age of 80 this Friday. The statement read that the Veteran actress Susan Roces peacefully passed away on Friday evening. And the great actress is now surrounded by her family and friends. Rosemarie Sonora and Teresita Sonora are the two sisters of Susan Roces.

What is the Susan Roces Cause of Death?

The exact details or the reason behind the demise of Susan Roces is not disclosed yet. However, Susan’s cause of death could have been due to natural causes, as her age was 80.

The announcement demise of the actress was announced by her adoptive daughter Senator Grace Poe through her Facebook Page.

The details of her final rites and funeral are yet to be disclosed. Until then, their film industry expressed their tribute to the actress. She will be remembered for her kindness, beauty and warmth. Keep scrolling as this blog will tell you more about Susan Roces Siblings, life, career and achievements.

More about Susan Roces

Susan Roces is considered the first Filipino woman to become the lady of cinema.

She has starred in 100+ films and worked in dozens of television reality shows in her career.

She also became popular among youngsters after portraying the role of the grandmother of Cardo Dalisay in Ang Probinsyano.

Her real name was Jesusa Purificacion Levy Sonora-Poe, and she was the widow of the multi-talented Ronald Allan Kelley Poe, professionally known as Fernando Poe Jr. After the news of her demise, her fans and friends expressed their feelings and love for the actress. At the same time, some are curious to know the Susan Roces Cause of Death.

Conclusion

Summing up, we can conclude that Susan Roces, titled the “Queen of Philippines”, was one of the finest actress Filipino film industry ever had. According to Malina Bulletin, she is a great mother, daughter, grandma, a true Filipina and a national treasure.

Her presence will be remembered forever for her legendary works and dedication to the industry. Read about her.

