Swap Summer Tokens {July} Explore Rewards, How To Get!

This article describes an ongoing token-based reward system from a popular football gaming platform. Read more information about the Swap Summer Tokens.

Are you excited by the tokens provided by a popular football video game? Do you want to know the process to unlock such tokens? Keep reading as we discover more interesting features related to the official reward announcement.

Football gamers Worldwide are thrilled by the promotional reward from FIFA 22. The Swap Summer Tokens reward system is introduced to attract more young gamers to the platform. Let’s explore more details about the reward token and the benefits enjoyed by the token holders.

About FIFA 22 Summer Swaps

Summer Swaps is a promotional program put forward for the gamers of FIFA 22. The program got initiated on 24th June 2022. The player can use the tokens earned to get a reward in exchange.

The maximum number of tokens a player can avail of is 50. The reward program expires on 25th July 2022. To earn the tokens, the player must complete various gaming objectives. Read to know about ‘How to Get Summer Swap Tokens?’.

How to Get Summer Tokens?

To participate in Summer Token rewards, the user must log in to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

The player is provided with challenges and rewarded with tokens once the challenge is completed successfully.

The user is rewarded with the very first summer token at the time of logging in.

To obtain the second summer token, the player needs to complete ‘Shapeshifters Challenge 5 SBC’.

To obtain all 50 tokens, the player must complete all the gaming challenges mentioned on the platform. Apart from that, all challenges come with different expiry dates.

Swap Summer Tokens

The players can choose their reward based on the reward table. The value of the reward varies from one to forty.

For one summer token, the user gets rewards with ‘82+ x25 Players Pack’. Meanwhile, two and three tokens can be used to buy ‘83+ x25 Players Pack’ and ‘84+ x25 Players Pack’, respectively.

Players with four tokens get ‘Icon Moments Schmeichel.’

‘85+ x20 Players Pack’ is rewarded for players with five tokens.

With the increase in the value of the tokens, the value of the reward also increases.

Top Summer Swaps Rewards

The player who collects 40 Swap Summer Tokens is rewarded with the most valuable ‘Icon Moments Zidane.’

Those players with 36 tokens get 94+ Icon Moments Player Pick from 1 of 4 Player Options.

If you have 33 tokens, you can get rewarded with ‘Icon Prime Ronaldinho.’

The ones with 30 tokens can get rewarded with TOTS EFIGS 96.

Kimpembe Shapeshifters 95 OVR is rewarded to holders of 27 tokens.

Conclusion

FIFA has made the Summer Swaps promotion massive by providing the players with an opportunity to attain up to 50 tokens. The players must collect their rewards before 25th July 2022. To know more details, please visit this link.

Have you collected your Swap Summer Tokens? Kindly mention your experience below.

Also Read : –Adopt Woodland Egg {July 2022} Complete Information!