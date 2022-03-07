Swucn Reviews {March 2022} Is It Legit Or Another Scam?

This article deals with the Swucn website and provides essential insights about the Swucn Reviews for its legitimacy.

Do you love to shop for various bicycles and drawers online? Are you in need of a multi-purpose drawer to fulfill all your requirements? If yes, then you are at the right place.

This article will mention a website that provides various such products online and is popular among people worldwide.

You might have heard about Swucn.com, and if you want to know about its legitimacy, you must read this article thoroughly. So, let’s start our discussion about the Swucn Reviews and unravel its tangled wires.

What is Swucn.com?

Swucn.com is a website that provides various materials to consumers worldwide at their fingertips. There are some exciting features about this website like it offers 50% discount, free shipping and 24*7 consumer support that it also offers 100% money back.

There are various products available on this website which includes

Walnut Accent Drawer,

Multi-drawer cabinet,

folding cabinet,

Outdoor square umbrella,

electric bikes to hold your dogs,

Outdoor rattan chair with cushion,

toolbox,

iron cookware set,

Mobile cabinets and many other products are available on this website.

Now, let’s study Is Swucn Legit and determine the factors in favor of this website.

Specific Attributes:

Website Type: Swucn is an e-commerce website.

Product: Swucn contains outdoor and indoor products.

URL name: https://www.swucn.com/

Website name: S wucn.com

Domain age: Swucn.com is less than four months old.

Email address details: The email id for the website is service@chenglaiy.com .

Address: 6-9; The Square; Stockley Park; Uxbridge; Middlesex; England; UB11; 1FW.

Phone Number: Unavailable

Shipping Details: Swucn.com provides delivery within 7-15 days.

Return Details: Swucn.com accepts returns within 30 days of the receipt of the delivery.

Return Details: It provides a refund to the consumers.

Social Media website: Swucn.com is not present on any social media website.

Certification: There is HTTPS certification.

Pros of Swucn.com website:

According to Swucn Reviews , there are some positive aspects of the website, such as the variety in its products like it has drawers, bicycles, toolboxes, and various other things.

There are HTTPS security provisions for the consumers to protect their details.

Cons of Swucn.com website:

The website is not available on any social media website, which is not a good sign for the consumers as they cannot get a first-hand conversation with the website owners.

There is a lack of consumer reviews about the website, which is also not a good sign for the website.

Is Swucn Legit?

Domain age: Swucn.com is a website that is less than four months old because it was launched on 21st February 2022. This is not good for the credibility of the website.

Consumer Reviews: There is a lack of consumer reviews about the website. There are no consumer reviews available about it. We searched on other reviewing platforms too, but all in vain.

Social media availability: Swucn.com is not available on any social media website. There are icons present on its official website, but no account is related to this website.

Trust Score: The Swucn Reviews provide information that the website merely has a 2% trust score among the people. There is no substantial proof that can clarify the legitimacy of the website.

Contact Information: Swucn.com provides information about its contact information, but this does not seem accurate, and therefore we found it to be suspicious.

Alexa Ranking: We could not find any Alexa ranking about the website on any website.

Payment Details: There is no mention of this website’s payment details, which is a suspicious factor about it.

Security: There is HTTPS certification, but this does not mean that we must trust this website.

What are Swucn Reviews?

According to our research, this website does not have any consumer reviews. On its official platform or website, we could not find any reviews. Apart from this, there is no clue about the reviews on other platforms. So, we are unable to discuss the consumer reviews.

In addition to this information, if you want to learn how to secure from PayPal Scams, you can click here.

Final Verdict:

Outdoor and indoor accessories are essential for our convenience, but buying them from any illegitimate site is not considerable.

Therefore, we provided Swucn Reviews, and we hope that you got the information that this website is suspicious and you must wait for more information.

Which outdoor accessory would you like to purchase online? You can share about it in the comment section below.

Furthermore, learn more about the methods to overcome Credit Card scams.