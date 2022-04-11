Taiwan Wordle {April} Get Complete Information Here!

The post talks about Taiwan Wordle and elaborates on other details of the game please read carefully.

Who is oblivious to Wordle? The game has created quite a stir Worldwide with its unique gameplay. Additionally, getting inspired by the game and its features, many variations and spin-offs are released across the globe.

Puzzle enthusiasts and developers have created Wordle, which is the niche of their genre. For example, there is a wordle game for NBA fans wherein they are supposed to guess the correct NBA player, their jersey number, etc.

However, the popularity has now reached Taiwan, where they have their own Taiwan Wordle game created.

Read below to know more.

What is the game based on?

If you are wondering why we are talking about Phonetics, then the reason is that Taiwan’s version of Wordle is based on guessing Phonetics. Since the time of its release, it has been getting quite popular among the players and scrabbles fans Worldwide.

However, before we proceed towards describing the game itself, let us get a sneak peek at Phonetics. In the coming sections, we will be elaborating further on Taiwan Game and what are its difference and similarity with Wordle.

What is Phonetics?

To begin with, Phonetics are Mandarin Phonetic symbols that are also known as Zhuyin.

The symbols are commonly employed in the Taiwanese Mandarin language.

Furthermore, these are particularly used for transcribing different variations of Chinese, particularly those especially used in the Mandarin Chinese dialects.

Besides, these are also used in Taiwanese Hokkien.

In addition, they comprise over 37 characters and a total of five-tone marks that are used in the game.

Taiwan Wordle – What are the unique features?

The popularity and success of Wordle have led to the release of many versions. One such version is the Zhudele, the Chinese spin-off of Wordle.

The game is based on the phonetic system called the Zhuyin Fuhao, which is popular in Taiwan.

Another variant called the JNDLE is based on the methods called Cangjie Input employed for inputting traditional characters from the Chinese language.

The main features of the game include:

It is loosely based on the same gameplay and features as Wordle by Josh Wardle.

Players in the game must guess a five-letter Chinese phonetic word.

The Taiwan Game also provides similar hints as that of Wordle. Herein, green coloured tile highlights the correct answer, yellow meaning the right letter but incorrect box and grey meaning the wrong answer.

Samuel Lo and Josh Wardle designed the game and later changed it to Cangjie’s version called the JNDLE.

Final Conclusion

However, as per sources, the developer of the game reasons the idea of developing this game to lack a phonetic version of Wordle. Furthermore, the game follows exact gameplay as that of Wordle, and the Taiwan Wordle is also available for all Taiwanese and citizens globally.

Do you want to know more about the game? Then visit.

Have you played the game? Do share your experience and feedback with us in the comments section below.

Also Read :- Flack Wordle {April 2022} Understand The Game Better!

