Target Apple Watch Series 7 Review (Dec 2021) Is Legit?

Learn in this article about all the features of the latest branded smartwatch in detail.

Is there anyone who does not dream of owning an Apple Gadget? Apple has made such a huge brand image not only in the United States but all over the world and established itself as one of the biggest tech giants of the world. All types of people want to possess at least one gadget from this brand.

The recent addition to this company's long list of attractive products is the Series 7 watches.

About the Watch

Apple needs no introduction. Its name and logo are well-known everywhere. This 45-year-old company was established by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne in 1976, and it is headquartered in California, United States. The series seven watches are the latest series of smartwatches from Apple.

The launch of this watch was announced in September this year, and it is said that the watch is the most full-featured watch of Apple till now. It is also the biggest one from this brand as it features a big always-on display.

Product Specifications

Product Name: Apple Watch Series 7

Product Type: Smartwatch

Brand Name: Apple

Where to Buy: https://www.target.com/p/apple-watch-series-7-gps/-/A-84736576

Other Platforms for Purchase: The product is also available on Apple’s official online store and Amazon

Product Colour: The Series 7 smartwatch from Apple is available in 5 different colors.

Product Dimension: The watch comes in 2 different dial sizes. One is 41mm, and the other is 45mm

Retail Price: The starting price of the item is $399, and it is variable as per the dial dimension

Applications: Email, heart rate monitor. Sleep monitor, GPS, phone, etc.

Applications: Email, heart rate monitor. Sleep monitor, GPS, phone, etc.

Composition of Cell: Lithium-Ion

Connectivity Details: Cellular and GPS connectivity is available

Compatible With: I phone

Special Features: Always-on display

Health Features: It can track blood oxygen levels and take an ECG

Additional Features: Crack resistant, dust resistant, and water-resistant

Additional Support Details: Coverage for accidental damage, access to Apple experts, and all the Apple certified services

Social Media: The Brands is fully active on social media and very popular also

Advantages

Available in various colors

Most of the reviews are brilliant

The dial comes in two different sizes

Tougher and more durable as compared to previous versions

It provides very well connectivity features

Some unique health features are available

The product belongs to a reputed and famous brand

Disadvantages

Being an expensive product, it is not affordable for everyone

What Is the Reliability of the Product?

Since the product is from such an iconic brand, we can be sure about its legitimacy. Yet, here is some information below that will erase any doubt that you may have.

Brand Name: Apple

Trust Index: The brand holds an excellent trust score of 99%

Brand Age: 45 years

Domain Registration: 19-02-1987

Domain Age: 35 years

Owners’ Identity: Arthur D. Levinson is the chairman of the company

The originality of the Brand: There are some duplicate data on the official website

Address Details: All the addresses of the company offices are authentic

Contact Information: There are several ways to contact the company

Customers’ Reviews: Mostly positive reviews are found

Popularity: Extremely popular

Social Media: Active on all social media platforms

So, the product actually belongs to the brand, and it is fully legit.

Target Apple Watch Series 7 Review

There are numerous fans of Apple throughout the world, providing lots of reviews. While walking through the Google reviews about this particular smartwatch, we learned that most people are fascinated with the upgraded features of this version. But some have also made objections about its poor battery quality.

Unfortunately, the Facebook page of Apple does not have an active review section. However, on Amazon, the watch holds a rating of 4.6 stars.

Verdict

Despite its poor battery life, it is evident that it is one of the best smartwatches available on the market. It will provide you with quality and style. If you are already a user, then share your experience with us in the comments below.