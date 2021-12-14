Target Apple Watch Series 7 Review (Dec 2021) Is Legit?
Is there anyone who does not dream of owning an Apple Gadget? Apple has made such a huge brand image not only in the United States but all over the world and established itself as one of the biggest tech giants of the world. All types of people want to possess at least one gadget from this brand.
The recent addition to this company’s long list of attractive products is the Series 7 watches. Today we have brought for you the Target Apple Watch Series 7 Review.
About the Watch
Apple needs no introduction. Its name and logo are well-known everywhere. This 45-year-old company was established by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne in 1976, and it is headquartered in California, United States. The series seven watches are the latest series of smartwatches from Apple.
The launch of this watch was announced in September this year, and it is said that the watch is the most full-featured watch of Apple till now. It is also the biggest one from this brand as it features a big always-on display. Keep reading Target Apple Watch Series 7 Review to learn all the features in detail.
Product Specifications
- Product Name: Apple Watch Series 7
- Product Type: Smartwatch
- Brand Name: Apple
- Where to Buy: https://www.target.com/p/apple-watch-series-7-gps/-/A-84736576
- Other Platforms for Purchase: The product is also available on Apple’s official online store and Amazon
- Product Colour: The Series 7 smartwatch from Apple is available in 5 different colors.
- Product Dimension: The watch comes in 2 different dial sizes. One is 41mm, and the other is 45mm
- Retail Price: The starting price of the item is $399, and it is variable as per the dial dimension
- Target Apple Watch Series 7 Review: The reviews are primarily excellent
- Applications: Email, heart rate monitor. Sleep monitor, GPS, phone, etc.
- Composition of Cell: Lithium-Ion
- Connectivity Details: Cellular and GPS connectivity is available
- Compatible With: I phone
- Special Features: Always-on display
- Health Features: It can track blood oxygen levels and take an ECG
- Additional Features: Crack resistant, dust resistant, and water-resistant
- Additional Support Details: Coverage for accidental damage, access to Apple experts, and all the Apple certified services
- Social Media: The Brands is fully active on social media and very popular also
Advantages
- Available in various colors
- Most of Target Apple Watch Series 7 Review is brilliant
- The dial comes in two different sizes
- Tougher and more durable as compared to previous versions
- It provides very well connectivity features
- Some unique health features are available
- The product belongs to a reputed and famous brand
Disadvantages
- Being an expensive product, it is not affordable for everyone
What Is the Reliability of the Product?
Since the product is from such an iconic brand, we can be sure about its legitimacy. Yet, here is some information below that will erase any doubt that you may have.
- Brand Name: Apple
- Trust Index: As per Target Apple Watch Series 7 Review, the brand holds an excellent trust score of 99%
- Brand Age: 45 years
- Domain Registration: 19-02-1987
- Domain Age: 35 years
- Owners’ Identity: Arthur D. Levinson is the chairman of the company
- The originality of the Brand: There are some duplicate data on the official website
- Address Details: All the addresses of the company offices are authentic
- Contact Information: There are several ways to contact the company
- Customers’ Reviews: Mostly positive reviews are found
- Popularity: Extremely popular
- Social Media: Active on all social media platforms
So, the product actually belongs to the brand, and it is fully legit.
Target Apple Watch Series 7 Review
There are numerous fans of Apple throughout the world, providing lots of reviews. While walking through the Google reviews about this particular smartwatch, we learned that most people are fascinated with the upgraded features of this version. But some have also made objections about its poor battery quality. Learn more about Apple Watch here.
Unfortunately, the Facebook page of Apple does not have an active review section. However, on Amazon, the watch holds a rating of 4.6 stars. If you still have questions, learn about How to analyze the legitimacy of products.
Verdict
Despite its poor battery life, it is evident from the Target Apple Watch Series 7 Review that it is one of the best smartwatches available on the market. It will provide you with quality and style. If you are already a user, then share your experience with us in the comments below.