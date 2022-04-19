Tax Extension Deadline 2022 {April} Find Dates, Criteria

This article describes the official last dates provided to the American citizens to file their 2021 taxes. Read about the Tax Extension Deadline 2022.

Are you interested to know the last date for filing your taxes? Then let’s know more about the important dates and things to know on this topic.

American taxpayers Worldwide search for official publications and notifications related to the tax filing. The citizens are also looking forward to important dates to plan their tax filing most effectively.

It is a very common phenomenon in which people tend to push the filing process near the last date considering the Tax Extension Deadline 2022.

About 2022 Tax Day and Deadline

According to the official data, the citizens need to pay the owed tax of 2021 or file an extension on or before April 18, 2022. April 18 got officially chosen instead of April 15 due to the official holiday for Emancipation Day.

Apart from that, taxpayers from Massachusetts and Maine need to file their returns on April 19, 2022, considering the Patriot’s Day holiday in these two states. In addition to that, the taxpayers requesting their tax filing are given the last date of October 17, 2022, as per Tax File Deadline 2022.

Criteria Applicable For Taxpayer’s Extension

U.S citizen outside the country is eligible fortwo months of additional time to file the tax returns for the previous financial year.

The citizens residing outside the country need to file the return and pay the tax with an officially published IRS form on or before June 15, 2022.

Massachusetts and Maine residents need to file form 4868.

If a citizen hasn’t received the wages and is under consideration with income tax withholding, the person can file form 1040-NR.

Relevant boxes must be marked on the form to avail valid extensions.

Tax Extension Deadline 2022

April 18, 2022: The final date to file tax returns for 2021. In addition to that, it’s the final date to request for extension.

April 19, 2022: The final date to file tax returns and request an extension for Massachusetts and Maine residents.

October 17, 2022: Deadline for citizen’s extension request.

Tips For Easy Tax Filing

Gather and organize the previous year’s tax records including identification numbers and social security numbersofficially valid for this calendar year.

Visit the official IRS website to find more official information about File Tax Extension Deadline 2022 and discounts available to the taxpayers.

Login to the IRS website to avail tax-related information such as payment records, balance, adjusted gross income, and tax records for previous financial years.

The IRS website users are also provided the facility to calculate the tax amount according to the financial data for 2021.

Conclusion

As a responsible citizen, it’s important to file the taxes for the financial year and pay the taxes as per the official dates to avoid penalties from IRS. To know more on this topic, kindly check this page.

Have you checked the Tax Extension Deadline 2022? Comment below about your opinion on the dates mentioned above.

