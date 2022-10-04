Ted Bundy Real Pictures: Find All Polaroid Pictures, And Pictures Of Victims!

Read exclusive facts to know about Ted’s victims and his way of committing the crime. Also, know about Ted Bundy Real Pictures.

Did you know that Ted Bundy was a serial killer in the United States who confessed to murdering 30 victims? Did you know the anticipated count of his victims is more and still unknown? Ted Bundy spent his early childhood at his grandparent’s home. He had started crime at the early age of 27-years.

About Ted Bundy:

Theodore Robert Cowell was born on 24th-November-1946 to Eleanor Louise Cowell, his mother. The identity of his father is unknown. He was a handsome man working as an assistant director of the Seattle Crime Prevention Advisory Commission, DES.

As per sources, he used to kidnap, physically assault, murder, brutally beat his victims, make them unconscious, and corpses till decomposition, mummify, sodomize, and handcuffing victims before carrying them.

He confessed to his first murder committed in Seattle in 1972 and second murder committed in 1973. Above were some of the Ted Bundy Polaroid Pictures.

List of victims:

4th-January-1974, Karen Sparks (survived). 12th-March 1974, Donna Gail Manson, followed by one victim disappearing each month. 17th-April-1974, Susan Elaine Rancourt, 6th-May-1974, Roberta Kathleen Parks, 1st-June-1974, Brenda Carol Ball, 11th-June-1974, Georgann Hawkins, 14-July-1974, Janice Anne Ott and Denise Marie Naslund, 2nd-September-1974, an unidentified hitchhiker, 2nd-October-1974, Nancy Wilcox, 18th-October-1974, Melissa Anne Smith, 31st-October-1974, Laura Ann Aime, 8th-November-1974, Carol DaRonch and Debra Jean Kent, 12th-January-1975, Caryn Eileen Campbell, 15th-March-1975, Julie Cunningham, 6th-April-1975, Denise Lynn Oliverson, 6th-May-1975, Lynette Dawn Culver, 28th-June-1975, Susan Curtis, 15th-January-1978: Margaret Elizabeth Bowman, Lisa Levy, Karen Chandler, Kathy Kleiner, Cheryl Thomas, and 9th-February-1978: Kimberly Dianne Leach.

Other possible Ted Bundy Pictures Of Victims:

Ann Marie Burr, Lisa E. Wick, Lonnie Ree Trumbull Susan Margarite Davis, Elizabeth Perry, Rita Patricia Curran, Joyce LePage, Rita Lorraine Jolly, Katherine Merry Devine, Sandra Jean Weaver, Melanie Suzanne Cooley, Shelley Kay Robertson, Nancy Perry Baird, and Debbie Smith.

Conclusion:

As per sources, Ted Bundy targeted girls under the age of 26-years. He used his Volkswagen Beetle car without front passenger seat to carry the victims. Bob Hayward, a Utah Highway Patrol officer, found two ski masks, handcuffs, a crowbar, trash bags, an ice pick, a coil of rope, and other burglary tools when Ted was arrested on 16th-August-1975. He once escaped prison and got rearrested.

