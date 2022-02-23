Tedinad Scam (Feb 2022) Let Us Read The Reviews Here!

Have you extracted the genuine people’s views on the Tedinad Scam? Then, if you are eager to see the relatable comments, read this article.

Are you digging through the Internet to locate a website’s truth? Then, kindly adhere to this article properly to get an unbiased conclusion.

Online shopping has been a trend in the past years, especially in the Covid era. Furthermore, according to the latest report, numerous websites have boosted their popularity by providing low-cost materials. But, sometimes, shoppers fool by buying stuff from a new site.

So, in this writing, we will inform online buyers about the Tedinad Scam by employing reviews from the United States and other global customers.

Is Tedinad A Faulty Website?

This paragraph will consider some points that will help you study this online website deeply. So, kindly observe them keenly.

Owner’s Information – The deficiency of founder details is observed.

Domain Suspension Date – According to our algorithms, it will end on 05-08-2022.

Website’s Age – This online shop is 6 months and 19 days old, and we have found its registration date as 05-08-2021.

Trust Rank – The portal holds a bad,i.e.,14.5/100 trust rank value.

Shoppers Tedinad Reviews – The portal hasn’t had any public reviews. In addition, we found missing Trustpilot comments related to the portal. But, on a YouTube video, a user asked about its reality. However, no genuine views for or opposite to the site are retained.

Trust Score – We peeled an unsatisfactory value of 1%.

Policies – A separate section for mentioning the delivery and refund policy is unavailable. But, the other policy data are given.

Alexa Rank – It attained a 7,102,628 Alexa Rank.

Social Media Threads – We haven’t noticed any social icons

Address Reality- The reports on Tedinad Scam hints that a home is built at the given address.

Meeting The Portal

Tedinad.com is an online store that includes items like Table saws, Extension cords, Pizza oven kits, Bird feeders, Mountain bikes, etc. In addition, upon researching, we learned that it provides many offers to the customers, such as free delivery and products with a reasonable price range.

Furthermore, we realized that this e-shop is committed to providing the best-ever customer support. So, let us extract the important details of this site in the next paragraph.

Listing Some Critical Pointers To Find Is Tedinad Scam?

You can return the unwanted item within 30 working days.

The website holded items like mountain bikes.

The mailing address is support@tedinad.com.

The firm is located at 3044 Pleasant Ridge Rd Summerfield, NC 27358, United States .

We are unable to extract the delivery policy.

No contact number is quoted.

The newsletter facility is provided.

You can make a new purchase from the site after returning the previous package.

The refund policy is missing.

PayPal, Mastercard, American Express, etc., are the paying methods.

For the shipment process, 4-7 days is required.

You can visit the website at https://www.tedinad.com.

We haven’t seen the icons of the social networks on Tedinad.com.

Perks Given

The email and the store’s address are stated.

They provide a free delivery offer.

On the site, we noticed the existence of a newsletter feature.

Illustrating The Website’s Snags

According to the Tedinad Reviews , the delivery and refund policies are absent.

The shoppers’ reactions on the portal and Trustpilot are lacking.

Unavailability of a telephone number is seen.

What Are Consumers Quoting?

Our research failed to gain feedback from Trustpilot and the website. In contrast, a client asked about the portal’s reality over a YouTube video, which doesn’t highlight the website’s real face. Considering the retrieved factors, we consider it a questionable portal. Read here the prevention methods of the PayPal tricks.

Summing-Up

In this composition, we find truths of the Tedinad Scam to peel its reality. We also found that the site’s layout is copied from other dubious sites. However, a consumer’s query on the site’s truth was seen on a YouTube video, employing which we can’t comment on its legitimacy. Therefore, for us, it is questionable. Visit here if credit card scams con you.

