Tennis Serena Williams 2022 {Aug} What She Said Recently

Serena Williams in Tennis

Serena Williams has officially announced that she will retire from Tennis as she is likely to expand her family. She says that she is reluctant to use the word retirement. Instead, she would like to consider it as evolution. She wants to leave Tennis for the things that are more important to her. Even Williams admitted that this had not been easy for her, and she had to take the help of a therapist to reach her decision. Earlier she could not discuss it with her husband and other family members. Now Serena announce her retirement has been a topic of discussion amongst her fans.

When did Serena Williams Retire?

Serena made the announcement of her retirement after the U.S. Open tournament. She was absent for one year from the competition and returned to Wimbledon almost after one year. She again proved her skill by beating Nuria Parrizas Diaz from Spain, which led her to get the second round of the Toronto tournament. She further stated that she could see the success at the end of the Tennis in her career. Williams was able to achieve her last grand slam in 2017. Serena Williams Us Open Schedule will be a remarkable event in Serena’s life due to her important announcement.

Serena has been trying to break the record of Australian Margaret Court. Serena has been trying hard to achieve the 24th Crown. But the 40 years old tennis player holds 23 titles.

About Serena Williams

Serena Jameka Williams was born on September 26, 1981. She paved the way for her journey of playing Tennis in 1995 and won her first important title at the U.S. Open in 1999. She is an American tennis player. Women’s Tennis Association ranked her Singles World No.1. She won 23 Grand Slams. She holds the second most number of such titles. Serena Williams Retirement has upset her fans as they would no longer be able to see her playing.

Serena was able to achieve many significant titles. She won four major singles titles from the 2002 French Open to the 2003 Australian Open. She also completed Career Grand Slam which is also known as Serena Slam. It helped her to attain a non-calendar year Grand slam.

Conclusion

Despite achieving so many titles, she has stated that she is not considered the greatest of all as she has not been able to break the record of Australian Margaret Court. The announcement made in Tennis Serena Williams 2022 retirement has attracted the attention of her fans. To know more, please visit the link.

