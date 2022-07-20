Testing Mobile Apps: 11 Key Challenges and Solutions

With the rising usage of smartphones and tablet computers, mobile apps have become a popular way to access services and information. Creating a mobile app can be an excellent option for businesses that want to provide services or information more interactively; testing these apps presents unique challenges.

Mobile app testing is one of the most critical phases of the software testing life cycle. It is essential to test your mobile app with the different operating systems and device configurations during the development phase or glitches before it goes live. If you fail to do so, you will have a great user experience on some devices and a terrible experience on others. Thus, you need to understand thoroughly before developing your mobile app.

This blog post will discuss nine critical challenges of mobile app testing and their solutions. Let’s get started:

Wide Range of Mobile Devices

According to bankmycell, there are 6.648 billion smartphone users worldwide, accounting for 83.72 per cent of the global population. 7.26 billion individuals own a smart or feature phone, accounting for 91.54 per cent of the world’s population.

However, this causes problems for the testing team because most of these gadgets are supposed to work well.

As a result, each software must be compatible with most mobile devices available worldwide. An organization’s comprehensive infrastructure, which includes mobile app testing solution and a physical hub of popular devices, is required to ensure that an app works on all or most devices. It can be a significant investment ordeal for which early-stage firms may not be prepared.

Various screen sizes

Various mobile phone firms launch their phones across multiple screen sizes due to rising demand and new technologies. Instead, the trend in society is for different variants of the same model with varied specifications.

Customers using such a wide range of screen sizes present enormous issues for organizations regarding mobile app automation testing.

Device Fragmentation & Various OS Platforms

The operating system runs the mobile device. Each operating system has its collection of words and functions that allow programmes to run on the device. The android operating system functions differently from the iOS operating system. The iOS, in turn, is separate from the Tizen operating system. Not only do cross-developers differ, but different versions of operating systems also work differently. For example, Android Jellybean might support feature X but not Android Lollipop.

Your mobile application could be run on any operating system by the end-user. If your application is a web-based mobile app, you must additionally consider the operating system’s browser versions. This is a significant difficulty for QA testers and those involved in testing.

Cross-device testing is the ideal approach for overcoming this problem. Cross-device testing allows you to assess the app’s consistency across different browsers (through cross-browser testing) and operating systems. This makes mobile app testing easier and keeps you prepared in case of a catastrophe.

Security concerns

A public cloud-managed app is significantly more vulnerable than a private cloud-managed app. As a result, given security concerns, testing general cloud-managed apps is relatively tricky.

Different Mobile App Types

A mobile app can be native, web-based, or hybrid. Each app type’s testing differs from the next because of the differences in their implementation.

Because each app’s behavior varies from installation to functionality, we expect testing and test coverage to vary.

Variety Of Testing Tools

Numerous platforms and tools are available to test mobile apps with various requirements. There are multiple tools for different types of apps, some that test Android apps and others that only check iOS apps. Numerous cloud-based mobile app testing tools are available, none designed to be one-size-fits-all.

However, rather than being helpful, they frequently complicate the process. For example, technical teams may find it challenging to choose the best platform for testing most, if not all, of their apps. Furthermore, paying for some of these commercial products might be costly for a business, whereas relying on free tools can lead to data breaches and subpar performance problems.

Variations of Mobile User Interfaces

Diverse mobile operating systems, such as Android and Windows, have different user interfaces governed by rules and norms. When mobile applications are published in the markets, the verification procedure checks the usage and layout of items. Noncompliance with regulations and standards can cause delays in the publication process, resulting in higher development and testing costs.

Mobile Network Issues

Mobile app testing isn’t complete without network bandwidth testing. The fundamental issue with mobile network bandwidth is that even if the user is working on a slower network, they expect the app to respond quickly.

End users are more conscious of network limitations; a mobile app that can load in a slower network appears to be “better performing.”

Apart from that, data communication is another issue with the mobile network. When an application deals with 3G, transferring data between the server and the mobile device with a slower network becomes challenging. This compromise must be balanced.

The problem of mobile network difficulties can be solved by thoroughly testing the app with various network bandwidths and monitoring the response time. If a mobile app takes a long time to load on a particular network, this might be flagged as a problem and reported to the developers.

Battery Capacity Variation

Mobile applications have grown in complexity over the last five years, contributing significantly. Battery capacity, like screen sizes, has been a selling point for mobile makers. Battery capacity is often increased with each new version of a mobile device.

A more powerful application uses more energy, which depletes the battery. There have also been energy-intensive developments such as live wallpapers, brighter device screens, and expanded mobile app capabilities. However, we still hear from customers who say their battery is dead in the middle of the day.

This presents a new difficulty for the field of mobile app testing. Mobile app testing includes the application’s functional elements and its overall impact on the mobile device. No matter how well a device performs functionally, it is bound to be overlooked if it consumes much energy.

As a result, mobile app testing must occur while maintaining that the software does not waste excessive energy. If it happens, it must be reported as soon as possible, and the offending elements must be optimized. These are typically the location, Bluetooth, and other features that are always on and consume a significant amount of energy.

Designing and Testing Application UI

Application UI is tough to design and tougher to test for a company dealing with a varied target audience. UI testing often requires not only developers and testers but also designers with a keen eye for details and audience understanding.

Challenges related to UX

UX is an important aspect of mobile app testing as it binds all the elements of the application together. UX gives a holistic overview of a user’s experience while using the app. Ensuring the consumer is happy with every part of the product is an important matter of consideration and is often hard to guarantee.

Conclusion

Testing mobile apps is an essential part of quality assurance on the software development side. It helps you determine whether your app is working correctly across various devices and operating systems. When you create a mobile app, you trust your end-users, and you want them to have a positive experience when opening your app.

The best way to ensure that mobile app testing works as you intend it to is to use it while developing your app. You can build your app once and then use the app testing service available from the provider to check that it works on various devices and operating systems. You will also be able to monitor your app’s response time and its compatibility with multiple networks.