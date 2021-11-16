Testngo Reviews {Nov 2021} Is This A Legit Business?

This article helps you know whether it Is Testgo Legit or a scam and more relevant information about the web page.

Are you worried about your covid test and you want to fly somewhere? Is the covid test bothering you? You don’t need to worry as Testngo is here to help you out. It is a United Kingdom-based site that provides authorized and proper testing and certificates to help you fly with ease. The outcomes will be given the same day with the papers as well. But there are some controversies regarding the Testngo Reviews. To sort things out and to get more information considering this, continue reading this article.

What is Testngo.com?

Testngo is ready to deliver abrupt, effortless, and convenient COVID-19 PCR testing for tension-free travel. They are partnered with the NHS trusted labs, and the results are promising to be valid and immediate.

Their duties are the United Kingdom enrolled employment industry under the signature Testngo, and it functions with planned testing supporters and laboratories. They have been authorized and are permitted to procure PCR lab testing and the mandatory certificates for Fit to Fly and other examinations expected for travel.

To know whether Is Testngo Legit or not, read below the specifications.

Specifications-

Website- testngo.co.uk

Creation date- 28th, May 2021, Friday at 12:00 am

Availability- Live chat from Monday to Friday 9 am to 5 pm

Email Id- info@testngo.co.uk

Category- Travel clinic

Address- 160 City Road, Kemp House, EC1V 2NX, London, United Kingdom

Social media handles- Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Payment methods- Amex, JCB, Visa, Discover, Mastercard, PayPal

Charges for errors- £30

Charges of the test- Not given

Contact number- 03301334454

Cancellation policy- No cancellation after the visit.

Testngo Reviews – positive and negative, both present.

Necessities to book a test- passport, flight tickets, personal details, and access to email.

Refund policy- No refund policy.

To fulfill your curiosity, we have collected some pros and cons also. Below are the points-

Positives-

Easy to get this done at home.

It will help you to travel stress-free.

It has a valid HTTPS association.

Any blacklist device doesn’t discover the site.

Surveys are pretty favourable.

Negatives-

The website is very young.

Strict policies.

The trust index is shallow, 7.7 only.

Website rage is also very low.

It is poorly designed, and many factors are absent on the official site.

Is Testngo Legit or Scam?

Whether a website is legit or not, let us discuss some points before making any conclusion.

It is a very new and young website (created on 28th May 2021).

It has a legal HTTPS connection, but this does not make any website a legit one.

The trust index found is just 7.7 out of 100, which is very bad.

Website popularity- 1713248, poor.

It is a government-approved Covid testing clinic, as per the official website.

While looking for Social media, we found significantly fewer details are available, and the Twitter account was suspended

Testngo Reviews are found to be both negative and positive.

They have rigid refund and cancellation policies.

Live Chat option is present for instant query and resolution.

Phone and WhatsApp numbers are also present separately.

From the reviews, we have found the number and service contact given by the website are active.

The legitimacy factors found are not so good and the trust score and suspended social media link make this portal more scam, but still, we are in doubt as few mentioned positive factors make it a dubious platform. So, for more clarity, let us share some customer reviews in detail.

Testngo Reviews-

Below are some reviews stated by the customers.

One customer stated, “They are unethical as they seized his cash and never mailed the assurance for the 2-day Covid rescue queries.”

One said that he was facing an issue while exploring the portal, and all the problems were resolved after thumbing on the “Live Chat” option.

One customer also said “Thank you” to Mason and Georgia for answering so quickly.

One stated, “It was a terrible test for him. It’s been 3 days, and he hasn’t got his results yet.”

This website seems dubious from the above factors and reviews, so we recommend analyzing all the factors before opting for this website.

Conclusion-

After going through the Testngo Reviews, we can say that reviews are mostly favourable, but we can’t ignore the negative points such as trust score and suspended social media link. After reading the journals of dissatisfied customers, we would advise you to do deep research before doing anything.

Furthermore, if you want to comment on this, comment here.

