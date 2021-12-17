6 Reasons to Include Texas Olive Oil in Your Diet

Texas Olive Oil in Your Diet: Superfoods are taking the world by storm. Fancy gourmet ingredients with exotic names advertise meals and cures while forgetting that health starts with the simplest ingredients. Olive oil is as good a superfood as any other, if not better. It is essential to choose a good quality option such as Texas olive oil as it will offer the most benefits. Local companies such as Texas Hill Country Olive Co. are paving the way to ensuring that high standards of production are kept across the nation.

Balance Your Hormones with Healthy Fats

Your body needs healthy fats to maintain a wealth of hormonal health. Monounsaturated fatty acids found in Texas olive oil are vital to help ensure that cells are healthy and responsive, making it easier for hormones to do their job within the body.

Without healthy fats, the cells cannot communicate, and hormone disruption begins to take place. Including a healthy amount of these fats in your diet can help regulate your body’s ability to properly use hormones and reduce oxidative stress on the cells for overall improved health.

Benefit from Texas Olive Oil’s Anti-inflammatory Properties

Inflammation drives disease; it has the ability to prolong pain and make life uncomfortable. Conditions such as cancer, heart disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and arthritis are commonly attributed to chronic inflammation. Olive oil’s anti-inflammatory properties stem from its abundance of antioxidants such as oleocanthal.

Oleic acid and oleocanthal are potent anti-inflammatories that offer protection throughout the body, helping to reduce inflammation drastically. This reduction provides pain relief for people that suffer from chronic joint pain and swelling often associated with arthritis.

Stay Young With a Little Texas Magic

Keeping your youthful glow starts from within. Anti-aging miracles are not just about skincare products eloquently packaged and marketed; they begin with your diet. Modern lifestyles mean we are exposed to sunshine, and the everyday hustle and bustle can cause lasting damage to the skin.

Olive oil contains vitamin E, which helps enhance skin elasticity, preventing wrinkles and sagging skin. It can be used as a skincare product or included in your diet for you to benefit from its anti-aging properties.

With its wealth of vitamin E and other antioxidants, it protects against severe skin conditions and damage. Psoriasis, skin cancer, and dry skin are common complaints across the globe that you can improve by including foods rich in antioxidants.

Benefit from Powerful Antibacterial Properties

Bacteria are part of everyday life, they are everywhere; while some are harmful other bacteria are good and needed. The gut is host to many different kinds of bacteria, which are required to ensure digestion and absorption of nutrients in our food.

Combating harmful bacteria such as helicobacter pylori is essential. Helicobacter pylori infections are severe and can cause long-lasting damage such as ulcers and cancer.

Olive oil contains powerful antibacterial properties and nutrients that can help keep harmful bacteria at bay. By including it in your diet daily, you can help manage the effects of harmful bacteria in your gut, help prevent overgrowth and begin eliminating the infection.

Tackle Heart Disease and Cholesterol One Drizzle At A Time

Heart disease is rampant throughout America. With many people at risk of developing heart problems due to diet, it is now more important than ever to ensure that people care for their heart health.

In countries across the Mediterranean, people are well known for their abundance of health. With some of the lowest levels of heart disease, studies discovered that their diet contains one key ingredient: extra virgin olive oil.

Further studies illustrated a relationship between its inclusion in the diet and its ability to lower oxidative stress to LDL cholesterol – known as “bad” cholesterol. Adding a little drizzle of Texas olive oil instead of a pat of butter to your meals could help keep your heart healthy and prevent blood clots.

Manage Diabetes with the Help of Texas Olive Oil

Diabetes is a tricky condition that impacts the lives of many people across the globe daily. Whether it is type 1 or type 2, diabetes has many varied impacts on the body and overall health. Many of which can be improved by including olive oil in your diet.

The high levels of antioxidants combat oxidative stress caused by high blood sugar levels. Managing insulin sensitivity is an essential part of diabetic life. By reducing the number of trans fats and using healthy fats such as Texas olive oil, you can improve insulin sensitivity while maintaining overall good health.

High amounts of triglycerides are not healthy; they are, however, a part of diabetes. Studies have linked a diet rich in this Mediterranean staple to lowered levels of triglycerides. Diets such as the Mediterranean diet can help reduce developing type 2 diabetes.

A Final Word On Texas Olive Oil

Production methods can impact the final product, and a well-produced Texas Olive oil can offer you a host of benefits. When purchasing your oil, make sure that you choose a pure extra virgin and not a blended alternative that contains other vegetable and seed oils. These alternatives can often compromise the integrity of the olive oil’s health properties.

When it comes to health, one thing is certain; a healthy, balanced diet is vital. By reducing your intake of trans and saturated fats, you can improve your health significantly. It also opens the doors to a world of flavor and exciting food opportunities. The Texas Hill Country Olive Co. has created a local offering of olive oils packed with health benefits without compromising on taste.