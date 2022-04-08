Thaiqm Com {April} Explore Website Features, Purpose!

Please read the details of Thaiqm com and know about its purpose to check how the website is helping in collecting COVID-19 data.

Have you heard about automate reports? The process of manually registering information about individuals, households, and local and international travelers started in 2020. The government of Thailand required the village community head to approve the information submitted by the local individuals and travelers.

The local travelers and international visitors need to submit 13 digit ID card number to the village head before traveling to different locations, including Bangkok, Nonthaburi Province, Pathum Thani Province, and Samut Prakan Province. Let’s review Thaiqm com.

About ThaiQM.com:

The manual reporting was headed by sub-district officials and further by the District chief. The manual data recorded by the village head was supposed to be reported by 3:00 PM on a daily basis. The manual data registration is used to start at the beginning of the day at 6:00 PM.

The data was further compiled by 4:00 PM at the district level. It helped in the preparation of the dashboard, tracing COVID-19 cases, and preparing local hospitals by anticipating the requirement of beds.

ThaiQM.com is a website launched by the government to record data about COVID-19 cases. Such information on Thaiqm com can be accessed by sub-district officials and the District chief to report the amount of household data.

ThaiQM.com went live on 21st February 2022 at 11:12:30, and it was last modified on 10th March 2022 at 03:19:22. ThaiQM.com aims to automate the preparation of reports and compilation of data and to provide 24/7 access to people for registering their 13 digits ID before travelling.

The process of registration is simple. First, the traveler needs to access ThaiQM.com and enter the user name and password provided by sub-district Municipality. Once you log in on Thaiqm com, you need to enter 13 digits identification number, Name, Surname, telephone number, and location and select a village/community. Then, your registration will be completed.

The website is registered only for one year till 21st February 2023 at 11:12:30. Further, you can log in to ThaiQM.com to view your details. For any queries, you can reach customer service of ThaiQM.com on LINE App @thaiqm and on below phone numbers.

The North region:

095-364-6329

095-364-6349

095-364-6526

The Central region:

095-364-6529

095-364-6965

095-364-6978

The Northeast region:

084-220-7812

084-220-8032

095-364-6320

The Southern region:

095-364-7163

095-364-7364

Thaiqm com Features:

ThaiQM.com attracted major traffic from Thailand and ranked 5,167,024 on Alexa. Its server is located in Bangkok. The IP address of ThaiQM.com is 61.91.5.142 and has a valid SSL certification. However, ThaiQM.com uses HTTP protocol.

ThaiQM.com received a terrible 1% trust score and 27.5% business ranking. ThaiQM.com also scores considerably on suspicion and threat profiles.

Conclusion:

It will take time to improve its TrustRank, business, and Alexa ratings. ThaiQM.com contributes to reporting COVID-19 data effectively. On 4th April, 96,313 confirmed COVID cases and 373 deaths were reported, and till 3rd April, a total of 129,944,482 vaccines were administered. Thaiqm com is a potentially legitimate website supported by the Department of Information, Internal Ministry of Administration.

