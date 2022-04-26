The Duration That All Season Tires Last In Canada: If you think it is time to purchase a new set of all season tires, then there is a chance you are evaluating to come up with the best brand for you. As you find more details about all-weather tires, questions such as how long do all-weather tires last in Canada will definitely cross your mind.

There are several factors that affect your tire durability/amount of time it lasts. These factors include the tread and compound materials used in the tire, maintenance, and your style of driving. So if you want to know the type of all season tires that will best serve your intended purpose, then continue reading. Let’s dive in right away and learn more about these tires.

A set of tires made to specifically be used in any temperature that is over seven degrees Celsius is what we refer to as an all-season tire. It is correct to say that an all-season tire performs optimally in warm climates or warmer seasons for example the fall, summer, and spring in Canada.

The main difference between an all season tire and an all-weather tire is the ability to keep away water and provide traction when the temperatures are warmer. On the other hand, the all-season tires provide good but the same traction level throughout the year, making them all-season tires.

Factors to know when evaluating how long a tire last

If you are wondering about the factors that affect the time a tire lasts, then it is essential that you know one of the main factors that affect the amount of time a tire lasts is your driving style. If you are the type of driver who negotiates corners aggressively, drives at high speed most of the time, and brakes without first slowing down or gearing down, your tires are going to be worn much more quickly.

The other factor is whether you do maintenance of your tires. Maintenance involves things such as making sure that your tires are well inflated at all times, whether your tires are aligned properly and if your tires are well rotated at all times.

Why all season tires are the best choice

In Canada, you can use your all weather tires for three seasons provided that you look after them and this is one of the reasons why people choose especially cheap all weather tires online in Canada. All season tires are the best choice for a regular everyday driver.

The tires come with reasonable tread depths and they are made of rubber compounds that facilitate them to last longer. The nature of all season tires is that they are quiet and they can perform competently in different road conditions such as light snowed roads and wet roads.

Top best all season tires

Michelin CrossClimate 2

This one takes our top spot of all season tires in our classification. After significant testing, the Michelin CrossClimate tire has been determined to remain safe to drive even when the tire tread has been worn for a longer time compared to other tires of its class. Due to its performance on wet roads and light snow conditions, it is the best tire choice if you live in regions that experience torrential rains regularly.

Continental Extreme Contact DWS06

It is another top tire in the category of all-season tires. This tire is good and is considered an ultra-high performance tire as it comes with a tread warranty of 80,000 km limit. It is the type of all-season tire that performs well in snow conditions besides it being fuel-efficient and boasting of excellent tread life. It is the best all-season tire choice if you are a driver who encounters different road conditions in the fall such as summer and spring roads.

Michelin Defender T+H

It rounds up the top three best choices of all-season tires. It is recognized due to its long treads life and also its safety in all seasons. Michelin Defender T+H comes with a warranty of a 130,000km limit and this gives you assurance of long life.

Which one of all season tires above would you choose? Of course, the cost would be one of the factors that will determine what option you will go for.