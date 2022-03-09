The Roast Of Bryce Hall Jason Nash {March} Why Withdraw

In this post, We have discussed the Bryce Hall Roast and Why is Jeff Wittek not in The Roast of Bryce Hall Jason Nash.

The Roast of Bryce Hall Youtube video was originally planned to include Jeff Wittek among other roasters but was cut from the show. The absence of Wittek made fans in the United States curious. So, in this post, we will discuss why Jeff Wittek is not in The Roast of Bryce Hall Jason Nash.

Who is Jason Nash?

Jason Nash is a comedian, actor, entertainer, writer and YouTube celebrity from the United States. He is most known for his performance in the 2010 season of the renowned American television reality programme Last Comic Standing. Jason Nash is Married & FML are two films in which Nash wrote, directed, and starred.

As a part of The Vlog Squad, he began appearing in David Dobrik’s Youtube vlogs in 2016 and then launched his own channel on YouTube. His primary YouTube channel currently has more than 3 million subscribers.

Before knowing more about why Youtuber and comedian Jeff Wittek is not in The Roast of Bryce Hall Jason Nash, let us get to know more about Jeff Wittek.

Who is Jeff Wittek?

Jeffrey Wittek is a comedian, YouTuber, entertainer, and podcaster from the US. Jeffrey is a well known & high-end hairdresser and barber. He has collaborated with celebrities such as Big Sean & DJ Pauly D.

He rose to prominence in 2016 after appearing in a comedy video of Anwar Jibawi named Crazy-Drug Lord. He also has a YouTube account that has a following of over 3 million people.

Also, we should learn about the roast video before learning about the reason for Wittek’s absence from the video.

What is The Roast of Bryce Hall Jason Nash?

With his ascension through the influencer levels, Bryce Hall has gained the reputation of being one of the internet’s bad boys. So, in typical Hollywood tradition, he enlisted the help of a few of his colleagues for The Roast: of Bryce Hall.

Bryce Hall was influenced by Comedy Central’s roast, which has included celebrities including Justin Bieber and Pamela Anderson and wanted to create his own with himself as the prime targets.

Adam Wassabi, Jason Nash, Jeff Wittek, Tana Mongeau, Josh Richards, and Nick Antonyan were anticipated to be among the roasters. However, Jeff Wittek was not present in the video.

Why is Jeff Wittek not in The Roast of Bryce Hall Jason Nash?

Jason Nash had disclosed that Jeff Wittek’s withdrawal from Roast of Bryce Hall was due to his feud with David Dobrik, which began when Wittek reported that he’d been severely hurt by the other Vlogger.

Jason Nash also posted a video addressing the matter, saying that Dobrik was not the main reason for Wittek’s decision to cancel the roast, but rather that the sponsors didn’t enjoy Wittek’s jokes.

Conclusion

Jeff Wittek’s absence from the roast has brought to light the feud between the YouTuber and David Dobrik. Jeff Wittek has also provided a statement regarding his absence on Twitter.

