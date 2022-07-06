The Shoption Scam {July 2022} Find The Quick Review!

This article is a detailed website review on The Shoption Scam. Please stay connected with us for more updates on different trending articles.

There are multiple websites available on the Internet which are selling a huge collection of footwear online. Theshoption.com is one of those websites based on selling shoes and other footwear. This website has its origin in the United States.

Is this website legit?

Before making any purchases from a website, it is crucial to understand its basic information because online selling and buying platforms might be dangerous. Here are just a few key facts data about users that will enable you to gather all the data needed:

Website duration till current date: The site is just one month old (24/04/2022). Due to its newness, it’s very hard to consider it a legitimate website.

Contact-related details: The website portal mentions all the important contact details you read.

The reliability of the website content : The content present on the website is unique.

Privacy-related policies : While scrolling through the site, we found all the policies properly mentioned.

Trust percentage: The trust rating of this website is extremely low, only 1%.

Alexa scoring : The Alexa rating of this website is available, which is found to be 2914553

Website’s exterior design : The website design is quite appealing, and all the products are listed in a particular collection according to their design. Read the sections given below to learn about The Shoption Scam .

Payment modes : The details regarding this option are also clearly mentioned on the website homepage.

Options to be added : The option of tracking is not available on this website.

About this website:

Website deals with selling footwear for both men and women. There is a classic collection of footwear available. This website claims to be registered in 1998 as a national brand having International Outlook and also claims to serve over 40 stores nationwide. This website is registered in the United States. We advise you to relieve the analytical details in the specification section to know more about The Shoption Scam.

Specific details:

URL of this website : https://www.theshoption.com/

Domain initiation date : 4 June 2022.

Domain validity ending date : 4 June 2023.

Contact related information : The telephone number given on the website is 80 5351 2168, and the registered email id as info@theshoption.com

Payment method : It is mentioned on the website that they accept credit card and debit card payments and also accept payment through PayPal.

Shipping policy : It is listed on the website that the shipment takes 4 to 7 business days to reach the customers.

Alexa ranking : Does Alexa rank listed is found to be 2914553.

Customer Reviews : This website is new, and the extremely low trust score makes it suspicious too; hence it lacks trustable The Shoption Reviews .

Social networking connections: We have not found any social networking media connection to this website

Cancellation-related policy : We have not found any information regarding this option.

Return & refund related policy : This site provides 30 days policy, and it is mentioned on the website that no refund will be available on the sale item.

Order tracking : There is no option given on the site for order tracking.

Advantages:

It SSL protected

consist of frequently asked questions

classic collection available

Cons:

missing owners’ information

discounts are not available

Customer’s review on The Shoption Scam:

We have researched this website and searched all the legitimacy checks. According to our findings, this website appears suspicious and lacks authentic reviews. Some sources have reviewed this website as suspicious and are not recommended for shopping.

Final Touch:

According to our research about this website, this website appears to be a scam. The footwear products listed on the website appear to be eye-catching, but the trust score of this site contradicts what is given on the website. So, we recommend our readers not to buy anything from this website before knowing each detail about their policies about The Shoption Scam.

Share your valuable experience related to this website in the comment section given below.