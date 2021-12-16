The Stylo Shop Reviews {Dec} Is It Offering Legit Deals?

Scroll down the pointers to explore the legitimacy of an online platform dealing with women’s clothing and reveal the facts for The Stylo Shop Reviews.

This article will reveal the details for the people of the United States website dealing with multiple clothing options for women, providing them at the best-discounted prices.

What is the Stylo Shop?

Stylo Shop is an online portal dealing with multiple women’s clothing and accessories categories. The website has claimed to provide the best qualities to its customers at the least affordable rates.

Therefore, if you are looking for skirts, tops, bottoms, or any other trending option, Stylo Shop might serve you with the same.

But is it safe to place orders from this website? Let’s scroll down the specifications for the platform below to get the answers for: Is The Stylo Shop Legit?

Particulars of the Stylo Shop:

Domain: Deals with multiple categories for women’s clothing and wardrobe.

URL: https://thestyloshop.com/

Email: support@thestyloshop.com Address: Not mentioned on the platform.

Phone Number: +1 (361) 596-3734

Connecting Hours:

Monday – Friday: 9 am – 7 pm

Saturday – 9 am – 3 pm

Sunday – 9 am – 1 pm

Shipping Time: The website takes 5-10 days.

Delivery Cost: No details mentioned.

Delivery: Delivered in 10-15 business days.

Returns/Exchange: The website offers a 30-day return policy.

Refund: Initiated within 10-25 Days of returns through an original payment mode.

Cancellation: This can be processed only before the order has shipped.

Payment’s Mode: PayPal.

Got any hints for The Stylo Shop Reviews? Let’s review this website’s positive and negative aspects to get a clearer and unbiased view.

Positive Aspects for The Stylo Shop:

All the products for this website are available at discounted prices.

The website deals with multiple categories for women’s clothing, thereby providing increased and the best trending options at a click.

Return and Refund Policy of the website are discussed in detail over the platform.

Negative Pointers for the Platform:

Owners’ details, including addresses, are missing from the platform.

The website accepts payments only through PayPal, making it difficult for the users to place their orders.

Shipping Charges for the platform are missing out on the mentioned information.

Is The Stylo Shop Legit?

Our team is a part of the unbiased reviews and provides real facts to its readers, therefore helping them with easy decisions. All the facts and pointers for the Stylo Shop have been discussed below. Give them a read to get the real answers-

Domain Age: The age for this website is around one month old, as it was created back on 11th November 2021.

Trust Score: The score for this platform is too low, which is below 10%, reflecting its high-risk quotient.

Alexa Ranking: Alexa Ranking for the website is also not found.

The Stylo Shop Reviews : Reviews for the website are not found on the trusted reviewing platforms or the website’s page.

Social Media Links: The Stylo Shop’s social media presence is also not found, as it is not active on Instagram or Facebook.

Contact Details: The contact address for the website is found missing on the webpage.

Content Originality: Around 25% of the website’s content for its policies is found missing.

Website’s Appearance: the website has an engaging and appealing presence, attracting visitors’ attention.

Availability of Online Links: Online links for the website are not found.

Missing Policies: Shipping charges are also not found mentioned on the webpage.

The Stylo Shop Reviews:

After fetching out the links for the Stylo Shop, we can conclude that the reviews for this website are missing yet. The same can be the new launch about which few people are aware yet. Therefore, placing orders in the absence of reviews can lead to further scam risks.

Last Thoughts:

As per the case study, all the facts for this website and the details for The Stylo Shop Reviews, we have found that this is a new launch that visitors or customers are unaware of.

So, we suggest our readers wait until it gets some trusted ratings and feedback.

Would you like to share your favourite online clothing brand with us? Could you share with us via comments?

