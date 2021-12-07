Thecomfybean Reviews (Dec 2021) Is The Product Legit!

To read the article on Thecomfybean Reviews to know the product’s price, durability, size specification and benefits and disadvantages of the bean bag.

What is Thecomfybean?

Comfy bean is a bag made up of foam that supports your body through pressure absorption and keeps an ideal shape. It is filled with a certain amount of memory foam; that’s why it supports multiple people sitting on it.

Specifications:

Product Full Name – COMFY BEAN™ LARGE COZY SACK. It is important to know Thecomfybean reviews before buying it.

Price – Its price is $49

Weight – Not mentioned.

Capacity– it can hold more than two people.

Colors- It is available in a variety of colors.

Size- It is available in two sizes one is 57”×57”×29.5 Inches and the second size is 81”×81”×31.5 Inches

Material- It is made up of 100% soft microfiber.

Outer material- The microfiber occurs inside a velvet cloth.

Benefits of the product Thecomfybean:

It is made of microfibers, so it is a very comfortable bean bag, and velvet outer layers give comfort and softness.

As per, Thecomfybean Reviews , on the product, buyers can get all the relevant policies like a refund, return etc.

The product shares a wide collection of products so, and you can easily match the bean bag color with the color of your wall.

It is the comfiest product so you can read the book sitting on it.

On this product, shipping is free.

To get product enquiry, it stated contact number on products promotional page.

Disadvantages of Thecomfybean:

It is too young, and its age is less than 5 days.

The brand name is not popular, so it does not contain several buyers.

After analyzing Thecomfybean Reviews , we did not find reviews on social media so, it shows the consumers do not follow it.

The product does not contain a satisfactory trust score; it is only 2% awful.

The absence of buyer’s experience is not in favor of the product brand.

Is Thecomfybean Legit?

If you want this product, it is a good investment because it offers a great extent of comfort due to its structure. But still, you need to consider its legitimacy to research the following points. Let’s discuss-

Brand Name – Thecomfybean

Brand Age – The website creation date is 01/12/2021; it is only 5 days old. This information raises the question about Thecomfybean Reviews authenticity.

Brand Trust Score – Trust score is awful; only 2% shows product comes under the low category.

Rank in Alexa – Based on data, we did not find its ranking as per Alexa.

Customer Reviews – The product web portal does not show any buyers’ reviews.

Social Media Linking – The brand does not contain any social media link for its promotion.

Contact Information – We found a contact number on the brand promotional page.

Email address- We found an email address on the brand promotional page.

The brand lacks authenticity; meanwhile, it is a recently launched product, so we cannot be sure about its authenticity.

Thecomfybean Reviews:

We did not find product reviews on social media and did not get any reviews from leading product reviews sites like Amazon, Reddit, Quora, or Trustpilot.

It is a recently launched brand, and the buyers are uncomfortable with it. The buyers are not well-aware of the brand because lacking reviews questions brand authenticity.

There is no official address on the products brand page, and the brand owner is mentioned. The business portal got a 4.5/100 business algorithm rank that is so poor. The absence of reviews is not supporting the brand name.

The Closing Statement:

We researched its lack in Thecomfybean Reviews, so we cannot suggest you go with this product. You should also know its quality related to COMFY BEAN™ LARGE COZY SACK.

