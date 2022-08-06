Therezinha Millet com {Aug 2022} Get The Details Here!

This article provides information to the readers looking for information on the Therezinha Millet com and who want to know about the cases in detail.

Are you looking for information about the cases of a famous actress in Brazil known as Therezinha Millet Austregésilo? Do you want to know what happen to her cases and which parties oppose the actress in different cases? One of the organizations brings out 4 cases against Therezinha Millet.

In this article, we will tell you everything about Therezinha Millet com and the cases against her. Also, we will put some light on the types of cases regarding the famous actress.

Who is Therezinha Millet Austregésilo?

Therezinha Millet Austregésilo is a famous actress in Brazil and a poster girl born in Rio de Janeiro. She was born on September 25, 1934, and died on March 16, 2021. She’s the daughter of former president Antônio Austregésilo Rodrigues de Lima and graduated in the Performing Arts.

She acted in different plays from the 1950s to the 1970s, and after that, she was done with her acting career to take care of his son.

What’s Therezinha Millet com about?

Recently, it has been seen that the former actress was caught in 4 cases, and all those 4 cases were registered by different parties based on different TRTs. You will find different websites of the different organizations about the cases.

Sonia Oliveria Almeida has appeared most in the trials, and after that, there is Maria Blandina Maia Rocha. However, most cases are in Portuguese, so it would be difficult for the users to understand the cases correctly especially if the user is from other country.

There’s an option of translation on Google regarding Therezinha Millet com. Still, on most websites, the translation isn’t working correctly, which is why we are not getting enough information.

Who is the lawyer handling all indexed cases?

The indexed cases are filled by Sonia Oliveria Almeida, Edson Ferreira de Sousa and Maria Blandina Maia Rocha. All those cases are handled by the lawyer Marcilene Margarete Cavalcante Marques.

Four Hearings have been done, and Therezinha Millet Austregésilo was involved in every case as a defendant. There’s a section of case files on the website, but to access the files, you need to take the subscription to the website.

How does Therezinha Millet Austregésilo died?

Through Therezinha Millet com, we learn about the actress’s cases, but unfortunately, she died in 2021 due to COVID-19 in Rio De Janeiro. She had an only child with autism named Rafael, for which she quit her job and took care of him.

Some of the most outstanding works of Therezinha Millet are:

The Five Doomsday

Um Bonde Chamado Desejo

Every Angel is Terrible

Soraia, Posto 2

There are other famous works of Therezinha Millet that you can see on the internet.

Wrapping it up

In the end, it is clear that the cases of Therezinha Millet com are still running, and there are still many updates to come that will conclude the long-going cases. If you want more details, keep checking our articles to get updated knowledge.

Did this article give you any clearance on Therezinha Millet and her cases? Please share your views with us.

