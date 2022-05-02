Why Thermal Compression Bonding Technology is Necessary for Micro-Coil Production Process?

The micro-coil production process involves the use of ultra-fine wires. Joining these tiny wires is a great challenge and requires an efficient connectivity solution. The ultra-fine wire connectivity solution is not only important for the production of micro-coils but also to place the coils into different devices including miniaturized medical devices. Due to several factors, the traditional methods such as soldering, and welding methods have been proven inefficient connectivity solutions.

The only method that can overcome the challenges of connecting ultra-fine wires is the thermal compression bonding technology. This method is convenient for joining similar wires as well as different wires. The exciting thing is that you can use this method to join two wires that are even twelve times different in diameter and alsoif they consist of different materials.

The Main Challenge:

The tiny diameters of wires which can be about 8 or 9 microns are the main challenge in connecting the wires. Due to the tiny size of wires, the traditional soldering and welding methods create multiple drawbacks. Then again, because of the demand for tiny sensors and transducers, the use of ultra-fine wires becomes a necessity.

Therefore, it is essential for manufacturers to choose an efficient connectivity solution to handle the ultra-fine wires. Apart from these factors, thermal compression bonding technology is also effective to fulfill ultra-strict tolerance requirements and overcome multiple physical and environmental constraints.

Connections with Thermal Compression Technology:

Thermal compression bonding technology is useful for the development of different types of bonding, such as i) for connecting a miniature thermocouple with ultra-fine wires, ii) for connecting two different metals, for example, the connection between a printed circuit board and a micro-coil, iii) for connecting a support system to a micro-coil by using metal-plated terminals.

Constraints of the Traditional Methods:

The traditional welding method involves melting the wires by using an electric current and when the wires get cold, they get joined with each other. On the other hand, the traditional soldering method engages a filler metal, and the filler metal is melted by external heat to join the wires.

These two methods can result in several issues, such as degradation at the junctions, uncontrolled heat spread that can destroy the wires, oxidization, and physical strain at the bonding and wires. For these reasons, manufacturers require thermal compression bonding technology to overcome these drawbacks.

The Benefits of Thermal Compression Bonding Technology:

The use of thermal compression bonding technology is beneficial for several reasons, such as