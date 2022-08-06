Thirteen Lives Imdb {Aug} Based On A True Story! Read!

The post shares details about the film Thirteen Lives and the Thirteen Lives Imdb rating it has scored.

Are you ready to experience the incredible true story of a Thai soccer team trapped in a cave during a rainstorm? Yes, director Ron Howard has both the story to the limelight with his new 142 minutes film, Thirteen Lives.

With Thirteen Lives, the director focuses on delivering a cinematic interpretation of a real story of a football team (Thai) was trapped in a cave during a rainstorm in 2018. The film was released worldwide on 29th July. Let us see i Thirteen Lives Imdb rating.

What is the IMDb Rating of Thirteen Lives Film?

Thirteen Lives is the film by an academy award winner, Ron Howard, released worldwide on 29th July and on streaming platform Amazon Prime on 5th August 2022. The film depicts a rescue mission in Thailand where a soccer team was trapped in a system of an underground cave that was flooding.

The film gives a cinematic construal of a real story where the team was trapped in the cave during a rainstorm in the early summer of 2018. It also covers the rescue mission where skilled drivers rescued the team and saved Thirteen Lives. As per sources, the IMDb rating is 7.8-star out of 10 stars.

How Thirteen Lives Imdb Rating Decided?

Every film released has a rating, and viewers and critics often consider an IMDb rating to know a film’s worth. But, many viewers and streamers are unaware of how the IMDb rating is calculated or decided.

These IMDb ratings are calculated based on easy numeric votes cast by the viewers, streamers, and users for the film title. The reviews are the written essays where the IMDb users explain the film plot, what they liked and disliked about the film and title, and finally, offer criticism. Based on these reviews, the ratings are decided. It ranges from 1 being very poor to 10 being excellent.

The Thirteen Lives Imdb rating is 7.8-star out of 10, which means the film is worth watching. It has secured a high IMDb rating because of its popularity, story depiction, positive user reviews and rating, and screenplay.

What are Critics Saying?

After evaluating, we have found many reviews and comments from top critics. The film has received a 92% audience score and 7.8-star on IMDb. Many critics shared positive reviews about the film and screenplay.

Critics have said that the film is gripping and entertaining, while others appreciated the technical side of the film. Many critics have criticized the film’s lack of tautness, suspense, and attraction. It seems quite dry, for which the Thirteen Lives Imdb rating was reduced to 7.8-star.

Conclusion

Thirteen Lives is the newly released film about a rescue mission of a soccer team trapped in an underground cave that was flooding during the rainstorm of early 2018 summer. You may read the comments and feedback of audiences and critics online before streaming the film. Check out the Comments from top critics and viewers’ reviews.

Ron Howard directs the film who has won Oscar award, and the Thirteen Lives Imdb rating is 7.8-star based on viewers’ reviews and critics.

Have you enjoyed the film? Please share your reviews in the comment section.

Also Read : – The Queen Ant Lives for About {July 2021} Read To Find!