Tiantian Kullander Nationality: Check Wikipedia To Reveal Wife, Ethnicity, Education, University, Family, Biography & Parents Details! Was He Taking Drugs?

Who is Tiantian Kullander?

Tiantian is a co-founder of Amber group, a leading crypto company that provides liquidity, trading and asset management services. This group was formed by Kullander, along with his colleagues from Goldman Sachs, in 2017.

People can find more about the young Crypto entrepreneur in the Biography section. He also worked as an Investment banker and emerging market trader in top Investment banks.

According to digital media reports, the entrepreneur from Hong Kong also started a firm named Rook Labs, a virtual mempool for DeFi-application users. Kullander also joined the esports organization Fnatic as a board member in 2022. His sudden death is traffic and a significant loss to the fintech sector.

Tiantian Kullander Wikipedia:

Name Tiantian Z. Kullander Nickname T.T Birth Date 1992 Age 30 years Profession Investment Banker (2010-2015) Entrepreneur ( 2015- 2022) Founder Amber Group, Rook Labs Industry Cryptocurrency and Fintech Death Date 23 rd November 2022 Net Worth 1 billion dollars approx. Birthplace Hong Kong, China Place of death China Marital status Married Cause of Death Natural Religious Belief Christianity Attracted media attention After co-founding Amber Group

Tiantian Kullander Personal Details:

Kullander made a fortune at an early age and was leading a married life; personal details of a young entrepreneur are given below.

Name of Wife Monica Qian Son One Daughter None School Private school, China Qualification Graduate Height 5 feet 10 inches, 1.78 meters and 78 cm Weight 71 kg Eye color Black Hair color Black Piercing None Brother Not known Sister Not known Social media profile Available Hobbies Travelling Zodiac sign Not known

What is the Tiantian cause of Death?

The Amber group on its social media account has clarified that Durham University graduate and co-founder of the company has unexpectedly died at 30. The other report suggests that a young financial whiz has died a natural death. The sudden death of two young entrepreneurs from the same industry has shocked the people in the Crypto industry.

His wife has confirmed his death but has not disclosed his cause of death. The medical team will declare the real reason after the investigation.

Tiantian Kullander Family:

He was married to Monica Qian, a social media personality and YouTuber. Kullander has a son from the marriage and was leading a happy married life. The couple’s pics on social media platforms indicate that they travel to various places together.

We were not able to find any information on his brother and sister. Kullander has not mentioned the name of his Parents on social media platforms.

Tiantian Kullander Source of Income:

He worked in an investment bank at the start of his career and used his experience to start his entrepreneurial venture. Amber group increased valuation to 3 billion dollars was a major source of income for him. Tiantian also opened other platforms in the Fintech industry, but his earnings from them have yet to be discovered.

What is Tiantian Kullander Ethnicity?

Kullander worked and lived in Hong Kong, China and was an Asian. Netizens Worldwide are linking the death of Kullander with another Crypto mogul, and interestingly 3-4 Crypto whiz has died around 30 years of age.

Social media Links:

Final verdict:

The death of a young entrepreneur has shocked netizens and experts from the crypto world. Do you find Tiantian’s death mysterious? Please comment.

Tiantian Kullander Nationality: FAQs

Q.1 When did Tiantian Kullander die?

Kullander was found dead on 23rd November 2022.

Q.2 How old was Crypto whiz Kullander?

Kullander was thirty years old.

Q.3 Which company was co-founded by Tiantian?

Amber group

Q.4 What is the market valuation of Amber group?

It is valued for three billion dollars.

Q.5 Did Drugs overdose kill Kullander?

No, he died a natural death.

Q.6 How rich is Tiantian Kullander?

Tiantian has a Net Worth of around $ 1 billion.

Q.7 What is the name of another fintech company started byTiantian Kullander?

Rook Labs is another fintech company founded by Kullander.

Q.8 What is the educational qualification of Tiantian Kullander?

He has completed his higher Education and is a graduate of Durham.

