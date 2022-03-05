Tim Hortons Brier 2022 Schedule {March} Explore Dates!

The article on Tim Hortons Brier 2022 Schedule talked about a Curling league held in Canada. Read to know more.

What Is Tim Hortons Brier?

The Tim Hortons Brier is a prestigious national men’s curling tournament hosted annually by the Canadian Curling Association. The event has been taking place since 1927 and is one of the longest-running and most highly anticipated sporting events in Canada. The Brier will be making a stop in Edmonton, Alberta, in 2022, and tickets are sure to sell out fast.

The matches of this league are traditionally held in March. The ultimate winner of this league leads and represents their country in the International competition of the World Curling Championship (to be held in USA).

What Is Curling Sport?

Curling has been around since the 16th century and was first played in Scotland. However, curling is a sport, many people may not have heard of. It is played on an ice rink, and the objective is to slide stones towards the end of the rink to get them as close to the centre as possible.

The two teams, each consisting of four players, take turns sliding stones. The game is contested by two teams of either eight or ten players, who take alternate turns throwing two stones at a time.

Tim Hortons Brier 2022 Schedule

The schedule for the 2022 Tim Hortons Brier has finally been released. Curling fans all across country are excited to mark the dates on their calendars and start planning their trips to see the best in the business compete for the national championship.

A total of 18 draws will occur starting from 4th March 2022 to ending on 10th March.

Then on 11th March, a tiebreaker will take place.

Two playoffs will be held on 11th and 12th March, followed by 2-page playoffs on 12th March.

The Semifinal will take place on 13th March.

The league will conclude on 13th March with the finals held at 8:00 pm.

The above was the Tim Hortons Brier 2022 Schedule. There are nine teams each in Pool A and Pool B. Therefore, 18 units participate in the competition. Generally, two matches will take place every day of the gameplay. Games will be held at the ENMAX Centre located in Lethbridge, Alberta.

Conclusion

The Tim Hortons Brier league is the most successful and anticipated the country. People wit all year for this league to happen. It will happen in 2022 from 4th March 2022 to 13th March 2022. Mark your calendars and don’t miss this year’s competition.

