Tim Rosaforte Wiki (Jan 2022) Know About The Personality

The news regarding him is seen to be popular in the United States, and many people are interested in knowing the details about his life.

Tim Rosaforte Wiki helps in knowing that Tim Rosaforte is a famous writer, and he has worked for the Golf Wolf Magazine for a very long time.

What is the news about?

The news is regarding Tim Rosaforte, who is 65 years old presently. He was born on 25 October in the year 1955 in New York. He is a famous golf player, and along with that, he writes and adds layers of knowledge to golf.

Tim has an average height, but he appears tall in photographs. Details on his physical measurements and weight are not yet described.

Tim Rosaforte Wiki helps know that Rosaforte was born in New York on Mount Kisco. For those who want to know more about the family, not much information is present. He had a very successful career in athletes during high school, and we even see that he completed his degree in Journalism in 1977.

Tim Rosaforte is married to Genevive Stewart, and they have two children. Tim started to work on Tampa Times in 1977, and in 1996, he joined the Gold world. Also, he has been working for the Golf Channel as a contributor since 2007 and has even been an analyst of NBC.

Important points on Tim Rosaforte Wiki:

Tim has written best-selling books like PGA Tour 1990, Tiger Woods, Champion Year of Tiger Woods and Heartbreak Hill.

He has been a part of around 140 professional championships and even been an analyst for the famous USA Network, Today show and even the Sports Center.

He has received around forty awards during his career and even the Golf Journalism award in 2016.

He plays golf to enhance his writing skills on it.

Net Worth of Tim is estimated to be $500,000 to $1000,000.

Views of people on Tim Rosaforte Wiki:

Tim is reported to have a loving family and is very famous for their golf carrier. Tim’s wife is not much of a media person, and we also see that he is regarded as one of the best golf writers.

Tim also had Alzheimer’s disease, and after battling the disease for two years, he died of Alzheimer’s.

The bottom line:

Thus, we see that the person was famous for his golf writing carrier, and he has earned a huge name through it. Furthermore, we even see that many people love his books, Tim Rosaforte Wiki and other stuff he has worked upon.

