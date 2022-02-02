Tiny Tina Keep Assault On Dragon {Feb} Find Gaming Items

This article describes a popular game published by 2K games and a story-based game played by the characters. Read on Tiny Tina Keep Assault on Dragon.

About The Borderlands 2

Borderlands 2 is a video game developed as a role-playing game and first-person shooting game released on 18th September 2012. This online video game was developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K Games.

After the release, the game became the best-published game by 2K Games. This online video game is currently available on major platforms such as Nintendo Switch, Android, Xbox One, Linux, Play Station Vita, macOS, Xbox 360, Play station 3, and Windows. The gamers can choose from two major gaming modes: multiplayer and single-player.

Tiny Tina Keep Assault on Dragon

The gaming story consists of Tina and Vault Hunters, who eventually participate in a serious game called “Bunkers and Badasses.”

In this story-based game, Tina plays the role of the Bunker Master and is also assigned as the DLC narrator.

The vault Hunters need to play according to the narration carried out by Tina, without any default to not lose in the game.

The game is not limited to a particular location, and it explores various locations in Borderland according to the progress of the story and its missions.

More about Tina’s Game

The Tiny Tina Keep Assault on Dragon story progressed, adding a more significant number of enemies to the list.

The enemy list includes Mimics, Wizards, Spiders, Skeletons, Pixies, orcs, Knights, Golems, Dwarves, Dragons, Treants, and stumpies.

The story also covers multiple locations across the Borderland, including The Winged Storm, Unassuming Docks, Murderlin’s Temple, Mines of Avarice, Immortal Woods, Hatred’s Shadow, The Forest Flamerock Refuge, Dragon Keep, etc.

Gaming Items

Multiple items need to be collected to progress in the game. The items include heads, shields, guns, skins, class mods, and grenades. Let’s check more details about the Tiny Tina Keep Assault on Dragon .

Each items have a particular value and needs to be used efficiently according to the story’s situation.

A rare purple rarity weapon is also available in the item list. The items also include various gem stone-based weapons, and each weapon has a different attack potential.

The gamer needs to use the correct item at the crucial gaming levels.

Conclusion

