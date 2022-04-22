Token of Protection Lost Ark (April) Essential Facts

Have you got the path to claim the Token of Protection Lost Ark? Then, please learn more about the game and the topic below.

About The Token

While researching for the token, we haven’t found many details, but a YouTube video has mentioned a few details. So, based on the provided content of the video, we will explain its connected facts. Also, the purpose of the token of protection is not accurately mentioned in the YouTube video.

But, the video disclosed that the token is beneficial for the in-game characters. In addition, the YouTube video was focused on explaining the redeeming process of the tokens. So, in the following passage, we will provide you with the guide; thus, kindly stick to the coming sections.

How To Claim The Tokens?

After exploring the Chaos Line Lost Ark threads, we spotted that the token of protection is the key element to entering the dungeon. But, to avail of those tokens, the players have to visit the north vern after completing the south vern missions. Furthermore, the players have to choose the purple-coloured quest that will guide them to reach a person, which will give them two tokens.

However, the YouTube video explained that the player could attain two tokens every week. Now, let us move ahead in the topic and discuss the Chaos Line Activity and its essential details.

What Is The Chaos Line Lost Ark Activity?

According to the threads, it is the latest activity that has been released with the recent game update. Moreover, a new continent, South Vern, containing a quest and weekly dungeon, has been released with this event.

The players have to score at least 1370 GS and 1415 GS for the normal and high difficulty options to enter the activity. Also, the participants have to ask for the entry by an NPC after finishing a small quest given by him.

What Is The Lost Ark Game?

The Token of Protection Lost Ark threads highlighted that it is a 2.5D MMOARPG that Tripod Studio and Smilegate RPG developed. As per the sources, we realized that the game collected several recognition and awards due to its commendable features.

What Are The Recent Updates In The Game?

The game was updated yesterday, i.e. 21st April 2022, releasing a fresh continent, SOUTH Vern and a new class, Glaivier. Also, the developer’s team fixed many other bugs with the upgrade.

The Bottom Line

This writing drafted the crucial information revolving around the Token of Protection Lost Ark. Moreover, we learned that an update was revealed yesterday with some new features. Read more hints about the Lost Ark game here

