Tommy Hilfiger Wife {Aug} Find Her Details, Net Worth!

This article shared information on Tommy Hilfiger Wife. Please, follow our blog for the latest international affairs, and share it with your friends.

Hello, readers; In this article, we are going to throw light on the life of Tommy Hilfiger and his wife. Dear Readers, have you heard of Dee Hilfiger, fashion designer-cum-entrepreneur, and the present wife of Tommy Hilfiger? 

Dee Ocleppo took divorce from her ex-husband Gianni Ocleppo in 2003 and tied the knot with Tommy Hilfiger, who has a net worth of $450 Million. The couple, Tommy Hilfiger and Tommy Hilfiger Wife are trending for Palm Beach House and famous in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia

Brief about Tommy Hilfiger 

Tommy Hilfiger is a 71-year-old Businessman and a fashion designer. He married Susie Cirona in 1980, and after spending a long time with each other, the former couple decided to part their ways in 2000. Then, Tommy married Dee Ocleppo, the ex-wife of a former tennis player. 

He used to own the top-rated brand Tommy Hilfiger Corporation.  According to the media reports, his net worth is $450 Million.

Tommy Hilfiger Children 

Tommy Hilfiger has five children. Tommy and his ex-wife Susie have four children, Richard, Ally, Kathleen, and Elizabeth. Ally is 37-year-old and married to Steve Hash. Richard is a 32-year-old musician. 

Dee and Tommy have one baby boy, Sebastian Thomas Hilfiger, who was born on August 4, 2009. He is 13-year-old now.  Dee also has two sons with her ex-husband. One of them is a professional tennis player like his father. His name is Julian. He is 25-year-old. His elder brother, Alex, who loves riding horses, is not in a limelight. 

How Old Is Tommy Hilfiger Wife?

Tommy Hilfiger’s wife was born on November 24, 1966. Tommy’s 55-year-old wife showed the House that is covered by a magazine in the September edition. According to the media, he sold the majority of his company’s shares to the investors in 1989. 

The remaining shares and the company were sold to Apax Partners for $1.6 Billion in 2006, and the Apax Partners sold the company to Phillips-Van Heusen for $3 Billion in 2010. The house and the other things have been taken with the amount earned by both the couple. They are enjoying their life, and Tommy Hilfiger Kids are enjoying life in their own ways. 

FAQs –

Q.1 What is the net worth of Dee Ocleppo?

A.1 The net worth of Dee Ocleppo is more than $1.5 Million. 

Q.2 What is the source of income of Tommy Hilfiger’s wife?

A.2 The major source of income of Dee Ocleoppo is fashion designing. 

Conclusion –

Tommy Hilfiger’s wife, Dee Ocleppo, showed the Palm Beach mansion for Florida’s Architectural Digest’s open door video series and magazine. For more information on Tommy Hilfiger Net Worth 2022, and his wife.  Please, click on the following link Hilfiger Wife.

Will you watch the video? Please, share your experience with us. 

