Top College Essay Topics & Writing Tips

Top College Essay Topics: The college application procedure is becoming more and more overwhelming gradually. And, writing an essay for the same has become a steady part of it.

Now, here’s the thing.

Some colleges out there tend to offer a generic topic on their own. Therefore, there’s no need to do any additional research on the topic or something as such.

But, what would you do if the institution doesn’t provide any information on the topic?

Well, in my honest opinion, the best possible solution would be to hire a writing service, like write my essay for me. But, if you want to go DIY, that’s something different entirely.

Choosing A College Essay Topic Masterfully

When it comes to choosing a college essay topic, being careful will be the keyword for you. Your dream of reading in your favorite college will be riding on this one. So, you have to opt for something that you can give your best on.

In my opinion, choosing an easier topic would be low-balling at this point. Therefore, it’ll be better if you could opt for something unique yet personal. Here’s what makes something an excellent topic for writing a college essay.

It focuses entirely upon you and your overall experience.

It’s original and specific, both in terms of the overall sense and writing.

It shares entirely different information than what’s written on your application.

It offers you the opportunity to share your positive qualities and stories.

And, while you’re at it, you should avoid a topic that’s too cliche and reflects poorly on your behavior or character. Also, there’s no need to share any traumatic experience at all.

Brainstorming To Get Started!

In case you’re looking for a topic or two, here’s something you might want to check in terms of brainstorming. Let’s get started, then.

Topic Category Questions Your identity, background or talent. What makes you unique from another applicant? Which type of food is important to you? What piece of clothing would you wear if you were to go to an event? Your Beliefs And Values What are your top ten values? Have you encountered someone with different values? Did you ever change your belief? Your Challenges What is the biggest failure or challenge you’ve overcome? Is there something that made you think less or more of yourself? Which experience made you actually “grow” up?

Tips To Write A Perfect College Essay!

Only choosing the article won’t be enough for you, as long as you’re not writing it properly. But, there’s no need to worry. Here are some tips that can help you with it.

The introduction of your article should be informative yet catchy. There’s no need to use any question font or anything as such here. This section must be formal.

Being a little casual in the body is okay. But, don’t try to be too humorous with your writing. The professor might not like your approach at all.

Try to be reflective and share your story honestly. Also, don’t forget to tell them what you’ve learned. Showing humility through your writing will be the point here.

Over To You, Then!

I feel like I’ve shared everything in this article already. However, still, when you’re working on a topic, you should always write the first draft and keep it away for a day or two.

And then read it again.

This way, it’ll be easier for you to find out if there’s any flaw available within it.

Once you’re done with checking and feel like everything’s alright, consider writing a fresh article on a high-quality paper. Recheck it before submitting it.

Hopefully, you’ll get accepted to your dream college. Good luck!