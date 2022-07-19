DODBUZZ
News

Topgcobratate Com {July} How It Works, Authenticity!

Alexis AldenAlexis Aldenno commentNo tags

Read exclusive reviews unavailable elsewhere about Topgcobratate com. Also, learn about its features and legitimacy.

Did you know that Andrew Tate is also known as Top G, Cobra Tate, and King Cobra in the United States? Are you aware that Andrew and his brother make money while sitting back and relaxing? You may wonder how it is possible? 

As per sources, Tate’s brother admitted that their business is a Scam. Tate’s brother earns money by selling fake stories of models. Let’s scrutinize the facts below about Topgcobratate com.

How Topgcobratate.com works?

The website Topgcobratate has restricted access. Topgcobratate does not show any content but redirects users to tutortate.carrd.co. Tutortate.carrd.co includes a video of Andrew telling the viewers that he can show them an easy way of making money. 

The video encourages viewers to join Hustler’s University 2.0 program, where a community of millionaires guides people to earn approximately $2,500 within two weeks. The website specifies that they deal with finances, stocks, e-commerce, Etc.

The website Topgcobratate is a combination of names by which Andrew is famous. As Topgcobratate pages are unaccessible, the content of terms, privacy, customer service email and phone number were not viewable.

About Topgcobratate com:

Andrew is famous on social media and a well-known millionaire. He was a kickboxer. Later, he was criticized for bad act to his girlfriend during the Big Brother 17 show. Andrew responded that he and his girlfriend were making a video. Andrew was banned on Twitter for his remarks about women, depression, and physical torture. 

Police raided Andrew’s house after receiving information that a woman was held captive. The police found an American and a Romanian woman at Andrew’s residence.

Tate’s brother carries out a web cam business where models working for them take fake calls for $4/minute. Let’s check features of Topgcobratate com in below section. As per sources, the models sell their fake stories of suffering, which make the viewers sob, get emotional, and donate a massive sum of money. One of the viewers gave £20K. Please note that all the details are from the web only, we do not blame or support anyone.

Features of Topgcobratate.com:

It is clear that due to the immense popularity of Cobra Tate, the domain name Topgcobratate.com was selected. Topgcobratate.com was registered on 16th-July-2022 in Canada for the next year until 16th-June-2023. It is a three days old website with a short life expectancy.

The identity and contact information of the Topgcobratate com’s owner is censored using the services of Contact Privacy Inc. Hence, it is not clear if Andrew is officially related to the website.

Topgcobratate.com uses a secured HTTPS connection with a valid SSL certificate active for the next 87 days. Topgcobratate is hosted on two servers located in the USA.

Conclusion:

Topgcobratate.com is a Scam as the website achieved a terrible 1% Trust Score, a Zero Alexa ranking, and a below-average Business Ranking of 38.4%. Topgcobratate.com scored 48% on threat and phishing profiles, 17% on suspicion and spam profiles, and 19% on malware profiles, respectively. Due to its recent launch, no user reviews are available on the internet. Hence, Topgcobratate.com is not recommended.

Were Topgcobratate.com reviews informative? Please comment below on this article about Topgcobratate com.

Also Read : –Scott Stoczynski Car Accident {July} Read Exclusive News

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Ottawa Teenager Missing in French Alps {July} Read Here!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
This post must satisfy you with the information regarding Ottawa Teenager Missing in French Alps and how the authorities are helping the teen's family. What happened to the Ottawa teen? Many posts regarding the missing teen shocked the audience of Canada. Is there any information about Yassin Jouali? This post will give you information about Ottawa Teenager Missing in French Alps. So keep reading this post till the end. Missing of Yassin Jouali Ottawa teen Yassin Jouali went on hiking with his friends and was found missing from last week....
News

Obituary Goudie {July} Read The Reason Of Death Here!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
This post on Obituary Goudie will inform our readers about the sad demise of an ABC journalist and her life updates. Does Teri die? Teri Goudie, Chuck's wife, died peacefully, leaving behind her husband and children, who are shocked by the sad news that they lost their lovely mother. Information about her obituary has been widely shared on social media, including in the United States.  This post on Obituary Goudie will inform our readers about this sad news of her demise, and we will also try to find out the...
News

Aqui EU So Trabalho Com Alta Costura {July} Read Now!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
This article is about the fashion show Haute Couture and the statement of top model Anitta: Aqui EU So Trabalho Com Alta Costura. Keep reading for more. Have you ever visited a Paris-style week event? Do you know about Haute Couture, the Portuguese best segment of a Fashion show? Haute Couture is one of the most exclusive and sophisticated fashion events. All the fashion designers are professionally trained, and very high-class dresses are only chosen for this event.  There are celebrities taking part from other countries like Brazil. Therefore people...
News

Wanda Borges Com {July 2022} Explore Exclusive Review!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
This article will give you information about the famous fashion designer and her website, Wanda Borges Com, along with facts about her daughter's wedding. Have you looked at the designer dress by Wanda Borges on the official website? Do you want to know about the website in detail, along with the career of the famous fashion designer Wanda Borges? In the recent news of Brazil and other countries, Wanda Borges is in the limelight for several reasons.  In this article, we will tell you about the official website of Wanda...