Trang Chu Kiemlua.Com {May} Know Its Features, Services!

Trang Chu Kiemlua.com is a platform that brings the latest information on MMO.

Did you know that Trang Chu Kiemlua comprises four Vietnamese words? Trang Chủ means the home page and Kiếm Lúa means Rice Sword; the website is popular as Earn Rice. KiemLua.com is launched globally on 21st September 2020 and expires within next four months and nine days.

KiemLua.com has gained popularity during the pandemic in Vietnam, India, and Indonesia. Let’s review more details on Trang Chu Kiemlua.com.

About Rice Sword:

KiemLua.com existed and gained an above-average 60% Trust Score for a long time. However, its business ratings are below average, standing at 47.7%. Additionally, even after more than one-and-a-half years, it scored 31/100 on the suspicion profile, which clarifies that it is not a completely trustworthy website.

KiemLua.com gained immense popularity, competing with top websites in attaining a 12,068 global Alexa ranking due to WFH situation that prevailed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, it has a low threat of phishing, malware and spam profiles. The website uses a secured HTTPS protocol to transmit data, and its IP 172.67.167.25 has a valid SSL certification.

Features of Trang Chu Kiemlua.com:

The negative highlight of KiemLua.com is that the owner’s ID and contact information are censored using the services of godaddy.com. There is no contact number present for customer service except contact email – quachtinh379@gmail.com, which is included on the website to receive write-ups submitted by bloggers.

KiemLua.com was initiated to help people make money online (MMO) at the ease of their homes and by using any mobile device or computer. KiemLua.com does not offer any tools or applications for MMO. Instead, it hosted 192 articles on different topics that provide tips and tricks for easy MMO on Trang Chu Kiemlua.com.

Further, the blogs present on KiemLua.com also had gaming and software tips and tricks that informed about gaming hacks, getting free stands in the games, etc. The blogs also had links for importing software and games on users’ devices. However, the import links are not working correctly and redirect users to partner websites that host similar content on MMO. The articles are categorised into 20 categories, including:

Blogs Games Make Money Online Affiliate Marketing Shorten Links Digital Marketing Ad Network Phone Facebook Ad Breaks Google Adsense Earning Skills Youtube MMO News Webmaster CSS HTML JavaScript WordPress WordPress Plugins and WordPress Themes

No user rating was present for Trang Chu Kiemlua.com on social media and the internet. However, there are three YouTube reviews and more than thirty website reviews of KiemLua.com, giving pleasing feedback.

Conclusion:

KiemLua.com seems a legitimate website due to above-average Trust Score, Great Alexa Ranking, and low threat profile. However, presence of third-party apps and games makes it a suspicious website. KiemLua.com included several articles on general topics, applications, software, and games, with primary focus on digital marketing. KiemLua.com does not take any payment-related information as it does not pay its users but only provides tips on MMO.

