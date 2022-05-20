Travis Barker Net Worth 2022 {May 2022} Get Info Here!

This article has information about Travis Barker Net Worth 2022 to help visitors know about the annual income of a well-known American drummer.

Are you looking for the net worth of an American drummer? Is Travis’ net worth more than expected? People usually search for the net worth and belongings of musicians and celebrities since they acquire more than they think of.

An American drummer, whom people across the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and other global areas admire largely, is Travis Barker. You can look through the post below to know the complete facts about Travis Barker Net Worth 2022.

How much does Travis earn annually?

Travis, the blink-182 rock band fame drummer, has a massive fan following. Travis is a musician with a huge annual income because of his career with Blink-182. Hence, his Net worth of Travis is about fifty million USD annually.

Travis Barker is among the hundred best drummers published in “Rolling Stone” magazine. His present affair with reality TV actress and socialite Kourtney Kardashian is also popular among his followers. The drummer admires his kids and tattoos. His kids are always in the limelight due to their father and Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancee.

Travis Barker Kids are Alabana, Landon, and Atiana, their stepsister.

Who exactly is Travis Barker?

Travis was born in California, Fontana, on November 14, 1975. When he was four, he started his musical journey after his mother gifted him the initial drum set. Later, he learned to play the piano and trumpet.

Travis chose the drums despite considering a career as a professional skateboarder or surfer. He joined many bands, such as Aquabats, Feeble, and Snot. He also travelled with Blink-182 while his tenure with the latter. They ultimately removed their drummer and invited Barker to accompany them. He later became a permanent member of the band as a drummer.

Travis Barker Net Worth 2022:

According to online sources, Travis’s annual income will be about fifty million USD in 2022. He gained popularity and income as a drummer and was in the entertainment industry and music world. He also earned it from his investment in real estate.

Which are the popular albums of Travis?

Travis also released “Enema of the State” in 1999, which features popular singles, such as “Adams Song,” “What’s My Age Again?” and “All the Small Things.” Also, Blink-182 and Travis featured five additional albums since proving themselves among the most prominent bands in the pop world. Besides, Travis Barker Kids are three. His popular albums with Blink-182 are the following:

2019- “Nine”

2016- “California”

2011- “Neighborhood”

2003- “Blink-182”

2001- “Take Off Your Pants and Jacket.”

Additional projects of Travis:

In addition to working with Blink-182, Travis has worked with the Yelawolf, Goldfinger, Expensive Taste, Box Car Racer, +44, TRV$D JAM, and Transplants. In 2011, he also produced a solo album called “Give the Drummer Some.”

In 2004, Travis also formed LaSalle Records; in 1999, he launched his apparel business Famous Stars & Straps and released a biography in 2015.

Conclusion:

Travis Barker, a well-known drummer in the U.S.A., is popular for his entertainment, music, and albums. Travis Barker Net Worth 2022 is due to his association with the Blink-182 band and releasing many albums.

Travis recently married Kourtney Kardashian after Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. Also, read more about Travis Barker’s.

