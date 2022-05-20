DODBUZZ
News

Travis Barker Net Worth 2022 {May 2022} Get Info Here!

Alexis AldenAlexis Aldenno commentNo tags

This article has information about Travis Barker Net Worth 2022 to help visitors know about the annual income of a well-known American drummer.

Are you looking for the net worth of an American drummer? Is Travis’ net worth more than expected? People usually search for the net worth and belongings of musicians and celebrities since they acquire more than they think of.

An American drummer, whom people across the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and other global areas admire largely, is Travis Barker. You can look through the post below to know the complete facts about Travis Barker Net Worth 2022.

How much does Travis earn annually?

Travis, the blink-182 rock band fame drummer, has a massive fan following. Travis is a musician with a huge annual income because of his career with Blink-182. Hence, his Net worth of Travis is about fifty million USD annually. 

Travis Barker is among the hundred best drummers published in “Rolling Stone” magazine. His present affair with reality TV actress and socialite Kourtney Kardashian is also popular among his followers. The drummer admires his kids and tattoos. His kids are always in the limelight due to their father and Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancee.

Travis Barker Kids are Alabana, Landon, and Atiana, their stepsister.

Who exactly is Travis Barker?

Travis was born in California, Fontana, on November 14, 1975. When he was four, he started his musical journey after his mother gifted him the initial drum set. Later, he learned to play the piano and trumpet.

Travis chose the drums despite considering a career as a professional skateboarder or surfer. He joined many bands, such as Aquabats, Feeble, and Snot. He also travelled with Blink-182 while his tenure with the latter. They ultimately removed their drummer and invited Barker to accompany them. He later became a permanent member of the band as a drummer.

Travis Barker Net Worth 2022:

According to online sources, Travis’s annual income will be about fifty million USD in 2022. He gained popularity and income as a drummer and was in the entertainment industry and music world. He also earned it from his investment in real estate.

Which are the popular albums of Travis?

Travis also released “Enema of the State” in 1999, which features popular singles, such as “Adams Song,” “What’s My Age Again?” and “All the Small Things.” Also, Blink-182 and Travis featured five additional albums since proving themselves among the most prominent bands in the pop world. Besides, Travis Barker Kids are three. His popular albums with Blink-182 are the following:

  • 2019- “Nine”
  • 2016- “California”
  • 2011- “Neighborhood”
  • 2003- “Blink-182”
  • 2001- “Take Off Your Pants and Jacket.”  

Additional projects of Travis:

In addition to working with Blink-182, Travis has worked with the Yelawolf, Goldfinger, Expensive Taste, Box Car Racer, +44, TRV$D JAM, and Transplants. In 2011, he also produced a solo album called “Give the Drummer Some.”

In 2004, Travis also formed LaSalle Records; in 1999, he launched his apparel business Famous Stars & Straps and released a biography in 2015.

Conclusion:

Travis Barker, a well-known drummer in the U.S.A., is popular for his entertainment, music, and albums. Travis Barker Net Worth 2022 is due to his association with the Blink-182 band and releasing many albums.

Travis recently married Kourtney Kardashian after Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. Also, read more about Travis Barker’s. 

Do you know the annual income of Travis Barker? Then share it with us in the comment section.

Also Read :- Doug Christie Net Worth 2022 {May} Get Exclusive Details

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Is Julius Jones Still Alive {May} The Kardashians: Drama

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
Is Julius Jones Still Alive has shared details of a convict whose death sentence was commuted to life term by the Governor of Oklahoma.     Have you watched the sixth episode of the American reality television drama The Kardashian aired on the 19th of May? The sixth episode mentioned a man named Julius Jones and the Kardashian effort to save her from getting executed. Though this show got popular in the United Kingdom and Canada audience, its rating is below fifty percent on many review sites. The first episode...
News

Stacey Park Milbern Death of Cause {May} Know Reasons!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
The article informs you about the Stacey Park Milbern Death of Cause and also describes the other facts of Stacey's life. Read and know more.  Are you aware of the cause of death in Milburn? The lady died two years ago on her birthday. On 19 May 2020, Stacey died of an unsuccessful operation. It is Stacey's second death anniversary.  But still, people are raising questions about the cause of death for this noble lady. In the United States, Stacey became one of the poster girls who fought for disabled people. Even...
News

Route 24 NJ Accident {May} What Had Happened? Know Here!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
Today’s article on Route 24 NJ Accident will inform our readers of the latest news of the accident that took place on Route 24, Summit, NJ. Have you heard of the accident on Route 24 in Summit, New Jersey? An accident took place on Route 24 in which one person died on the spot while others were found critically injured.  New Jersey is a populous state located in the Northeast parts of the United States.  Today, in this article, we’ll learn more about the Route 24 NJ Accident. Please read...
News

Why Is Monkeypox Called Monkeypox {May} Know The Reason!

Alexis AldenAlexis Alden
This article will give you details on Why Is Monkeypox Called Monkeypox. Read more on this topic below. Do you want to know about Monkeypox? Are you interested to know what Monkeypox is? If so, read this article till the end.  People in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States are worried about Monkeypox and trying to know more about this disease. This falls in the category of zoonotic viral disease. Read the article attentively if you want to know Why Is Monkeypox Called Monkeypox. You will get the answer....