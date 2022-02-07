Treasure Maker Anniversary (Feb 2022) Anniversary Date!

The guide shares details about the South Korean Band and the upcoming Treasure Maker Anniversary date.

Happy “TREASURE” Day to every fan of the South Korean Band, Treasure Maker! The rising and talented 12-member band from South Korea is celebrating their second Anniversary and taking social media by storm.

7th February is the highly searched topic on the search engine as it was the day when the band celebrated their Second Anniversary. The fans of the pop band in Malaysia and Indonesia are searching online to know the date of Treasure Maker Anniversary 2022.

Fans want to know if there is anything special in Treasure Maker’s anniversary and what gifts the brand is offering to the fans on their upcoming anniversary.

What is Treasure Maker?

Treasure is a 12-member boy pop band from South Korea. The brand was created in 2019 under the banner of YG Entertainment via its reality survival program YG Treasure Box. It is a 12-member group that debuted and launched its first single album in 2020.

The band is also active in charitable events and participates with Muju YG Foundation. Treasure Maker is the fandom name of the group, and hence fans are searching for the anniversary date using the fandom name of the group.

What is the Treasure Maker Anniversary Date?

The Treasure Maker 2022 Anniversary Date is the hottest topic of discussion amongst the band’s fans. Since the anniversary date discussion is in the news media, it has gone viral. Many fans and groups are participating in the discussion to know the exact date of the upcoming anniversary.

According to the band’s official Twitter page, the Treasure Maker celebrated their 2nd anniversary on 7th Feb 2021. So, fans want to know when the band will celebrate the next anniversary.

Many fans thought like their 2nd anniversary; the band will celebrate their next anniversary on 7th Feb 2022, they started wishing them band for Treasure Maker Anniversary on 7th Feb 2022.

However, there is no confirmation whether or not the band will celebrate the anniversary on 7th Feb. But, depending upon the date of the last anniversary, fans started wishing them on multiple platforms.

How Are People Reacting?

After evaluating online, we found no confirmation on the official social media page. However, a video review is available with a few comments where fans were seen wishing the band for their anniversary.

But, nothing is clear whether or not the band has celebrated the upcoming Treasure Maker Anniversary on 7th Feb 2022 like the previous year.

Even the official social media page has not confirmed the date of their upcoming anniversary celebration. Besides, it is not clear whether or not the band is releasing any song on their anniversary.

So, readers have to wait until any update is available or follow their official Twitter page for more updates.

Conclusion

Treasure Maker is the fandom name of the popular pop band Treasure. The band was launched back in 2019, and they celebrated their 2nd Anniversary on 7th Feb 2021. So, considering this fact, many fans wish the band on 7th Feb 2022 for their recent Treasure Maker Anniversary.

It is not clear whether or not the band is celebrating their anniversary on this date or releasing any new song for their fans.

